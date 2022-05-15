York-Adams boys' lacrosse coaches name 2022 all-stars, hand out other top honors

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams boys’ lacrosse coaches have released their list of 2022 all-stars.

Not surprisingly, regular-season champion Susquehannock and tournament champion Central York led the way.

Susquehannock had the most overall players selected at 10 (one on the first team, seven on the second team and two honorable-mention picks). Central had seven overall honorees, but the Panthers paced all programs with four first-team picks. Central also had one second-team pick and two honorable-mention picks.

In addition, Central York senior Jimmy Kohr was named the overall league player of the year, as well as earning offensive player of the year accolades. According to the Central York MaxPreps website, Kohr has 48 goals and 17 assists this season.

West York senior Brayden Ziegler was selected the defensive player of the year after collecting 115 ground balls, according to the Bulldogs' MaxPreps site. He also had 11 goals and 11 assists.

Susquehannock’s Tom Mayne was selected the league’s coach of the year.

The coaches also named an assistant coach of the year — New Oxford’s Dennis Fuhrman, who died unexpectedly on March 12.

Susquehannock and Central split their two meetings this season, with the Warriors winning in the regular season, 10-9, in overtime, and the Panthers taking the league tournament championship match, 10-4. Kohr had four goals in that game.

Susquehannock (17-1) is the top seed in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs, while Central York (17-1) is the No. 2 seed in the district 3-A tournament.

Following is the complete list of York-Adams boys’ lacrosse all-stars:

TOP HONORS

Player of the Year: Central York's Jimmy Kohr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Central York's Jimmy Kohr.

Defensive Player of the Year: West York's Brayden Ziegler.

Head Coach of the Year: Susquehannock's Tom Mayne.

Assistant Coach of the Year: New Oxford's Dennis Fuhrman.

FIRST TEAM

Attack: Central York’s Jimmy Kohr, Red Lion’s Mikey Wilburn and Susquehannock’s Ben Tomasic.

Midfield: South Western’s Matt Benzing, Red Lion’s Jack Gulley and West York’s Conner Michael.

Defense: Dallastown’s Sam Deardorff, Red Lion’s Sean Barley and Central York’s Sam Czech.

Defensive midfield: Central York’s Alec Fahs.

Long-stick midfield: West York’s Brayden Ziegler.

Goalie: York Catholic’s Nick Creisher.

FOGO: Central York’s Brian McGarvey.

SECOND TEAM

Attack: Susquehannock’s Tristan Coleman, New Oxford’s Camden Elmo and Dallastown’s Evan Mitchell.

Midfield: Dallastown’s Coleton Mahorney, Susquehannock’s Dominic Eckels and York Suburban’s Sam Poster.

Defense: Susquehannock’s T.J. McKee, Red Lion’s Jake Bradley and Central York’s Grant Arnold.

Defensive midfield: Susquehannock’s Zach Pecunes.

Long-stick midfield: Susquehannock’s Tim Minacci.

Goalie: Susquehannock’s Trent Leuba.

FOGO: Susquehannock’s Brad Bennett.

HONORABLE MENTION

Attack: Central York’s Dayton Bagwell, Red Lion’s Damian Stafford and Eastern York’s Adam Myers.

Midfield: Susquehannock’s Doug Reinecke, Central York’s Jonathan Nagy and New Oxford’s Zakk Glatfelter.

Defense: Susquehannock’s Brad Simons, West York’s James Nunley and New Oxford’s Sawyer Emig.

Defensive midfield: New Oxford’s Cameron Herring.

Long-stick midfield: New Oxford’s Lane Johnson.

Goalie: Dallastown’s Quinn Eckert.

FOGO: New Oxford’s Brady Courville.

