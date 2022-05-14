Strong second half powers Central York to York-Adams boys' lacrosse tournament title

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Revenge, it is said, is a dish best served cold.

Friday night, however, revenge came on a warm spring night at Susquehannock High School.

The Central York boys’ lacrosse team earned its vengeance against Susquehannock, which had handed the Panthers their only loss this season on April 26 in overtime, 10-9, en route to the York-Adams regular-season title.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Friday night, the outcome was much different, with Central claiming a 10-4 victory to win the York-Adams Tournament crown.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, who entered at 17-0. Central York avenged its only loss of the season and improved to 17-1.

It was also Central’s third league tournament crown since 2017, after also winning playoff championships in 2019 and 2017. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 no league tournament was held, again because of the pandemic.

In Susquehannock’s earlier victory over Central, the Warriors rallied from a deficit and controlled much of the action in the second half. This time it was a similar story, except it was Central that controlled the play in the second half.

“We kept the momentum going and we had really good energy,” Central head coach Ryan Muller said. “We kept the ball on our side. Any time you play a really good team, you have to control possession. It took a while, but after the first goal, we had confidence. (We had a) 4-3 lead at the half, and in the second half we hit our stride and we didn’t look back.”

It was a defensive struggle for the better part of the first half. Susquehannock had an early lead but would lose it by the end of the second period. Both teams played strong defense, due largely to outstanding play from the goalies.

In the third period, the Warriors barely touched the ball for long stretches, leading to a 5-0 Central scoring run that ended any mystery about the outcome.

“They dominated in the second half,” Susquehannock head coach Thomas Mayne said. “We didn’t win a single face-off. We survived some mistakes in the first half. In the second half, we couldn’t do anything right. They went on a run. It was 4-3 and then it was 9-3. It was over from there.”

The Warriors needed a player to step up and provide a spark for a comeback, but no one was to be found. The Panthers played stifling defense and forced turnovers that led to a frustrating half for Mayne’s team.

Jimmy Kohr had four goals for Central and Cameron Diehl had three. The Warriors got two goals from Ben Tomasic and two from Jake Wetzel.

Jonathan Nagy, Macon Myers, and Dayton Bagwell had a goal each for the Panthers.

Both teams will now move on to the District 3 playoffs Susquehannock is No. 1 in the 2-A power ratings, while Central is No. 2 in 3-A.

Central is coming off a third-place district finish in 2021, while Susquehannock is coming off a runner-up finish from last season.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.