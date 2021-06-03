Three York-Adams League players, one coach named Central Pa. Boys' Lacrosse All-Americans

ROB ROSE

The York-Adams League was well represented on a list of the top boys' lacrosse talent in the region.

Three players and one coach were named to the Central Pennsylvania Boys' Lacrosse All-America Team.

Central York claimed the most spots on the team with three total Panthers on the squad, including Ryan Muller, who was named the coach of the year.

Junior attacker Jimmy Kohr scored 43 goals and had 24 assists for the Panthers this season. Kohr was also named a Y-A League first-team all-star.

Joining Kohr as a regional All-American is Central midfielder Jakob Terpak. The Panthers' senior scored 32 goals and had 20 assists and was also a Y-A League first-team all-star.

As the only program with two players on the regional All-America team, it seemed fitting that Muller was named the region's coach of the year.

The Panthers (19-2) finished third in the District 3 3-A playoffs and reached the PIAA playoffs. They also went unbeaten during the regular season en route to the Y-A League crown.

A list of the top talent in the area wouldn't be complete without Kennard-Dale's Drew Dressel.

The midfielder scored 77 goals this season, good for No. 19 nationally and second in Pennsylvania, according to MaxPreps. Dressel added 25 assists for the Rams as well. The league's coaches honored Dressel as the Y-A player of the year.

In all, 10 players were named to the team, as voted upon by head coaches in the central Pennsylvania region (Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Union and York counties).

The other players honored were: John Darrup, midfield, Mifflinburg; Clayton Hollinger, attack, Penn Manor; Brock Boyer, attack, Ephrata; Matthew Stitzel, midfield, Wilson; Drew Godfrey, attack, Trinity; Ben Berger, defense, Central Dauphin; and Rhys McCarver, midfield, Cumberland Valley.

Eckert honored: Dallastown goalie Quinn Eckart, meanwhile, also recently picked up a national lacrosse honor.

The Y-A League second-team all-star was named a USA Lacrosse Academic All-American after he posted a 4.67 grade-point average to go along with a .628 save percentage.

