Susquehannock falls to Trinity in District 3 Class 2-A boys' lacrosse championship match

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

HARRISBURG – There's a line of thought among some that a team that finally gets to a championship match after years of trying should at least be happy that it got there.

Don’t count Susquehannock High School boys’ lacrosse head coach Tom Mayne as one of those.

After Mayne’s program rolled off three straight victories to advance to the school’s first-ever District 3 Class 2-A title game appearance, the coach and his Warriors were not just happy to be there.

Taking on top-seeded Trinity in the district final, the Susky boys started hot. But after scoring three of the game’s first four goals, the Shamrocks took over.

Trinity (17-1) scored seven goals to close out the first half and never looked back, grabbing a 15-6 victory in a contest delayed nearly an hour because of weather. The loss ended sixth-seeded Susquehannock's nine-match winning streak.

“I felt that we could play with them and compete,” Mayne said. “And it’s very disappointing when the competition is not there.”

Mayne knew his team would likely be in big trouble in the face-off circle all night. And he was right. Trinity FOGO specialist Justin Bordner, a Providence recruit, won 20 of 24 draws.

Mayne, however, felt that his defense could negate that advantage by forcing ground balls while keeping the Shamrock attackers to the outside. That plan fizzled out. As the game wore on, the Susquehannock players grew fatigued by continually chasing the ball.

“I know that we worked hard and tried, but it’s a mental game,” Mayne said. “It’s hard to overcome mental setbacks.”

Mayne and his staff lit into his players at the half, with Trinity holding an 8-3 advantage. All seven of the Shamrocks goals during their late first-half run were the result of either fatigue or mental errors, Mayne told his team.

Susquehannock scored 27 seconds into the second half to pull within 8-4, but the Shamrocks answered back and never allowed the Warriors to come any closer.

After accepting second-place medals and taking a photo to commemorate their accomplishment, Mayne was not especially satisfied with the result.

“We play to win championships,” he said. “Second place is nice and states are nice, but titles mean more. And my guys aren’t satisfied with a silver medal and I’m glad they’re not.”

While the district title will not be coming back to Glen Rock this year, the Warriors and Mayne do have a chance to capture an even bigger prize – the PIAA title. Doing so will not be easy. The Warriors will have to battle through the top half of the PIAA draw that includes perennial contenders from District 1.

Mayne and his team, however, will draw the District 12 (Philadelphia) champion for the first round of states next Tuesday. The opponent, time and location have yet to be determined.

Jake Wetzel led Susquehannock (13-6) with a pair of goals while goalie Trent Leuba was credited with 14 saves for the Warriors.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.