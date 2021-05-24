Susquehannock boys' lacrosse team makes District 3 final for first time in program history

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Susquehannock Warriors are entering uncharted territory.

The Warriors have made a District 3 boys’ lacrosse championship match for the first time in program history.

Susquehannock advanced to the final on Monday night with a 14-13 triumph at Lampeter-Strasburg in a 2-A semifinal. The win sewed up a PIAA state berth for Susquehannock.

In Wednesday’s championship contest, the sixth-seeded Warriors (13-5) will face top-seeded Trinity (16-1) at Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium at Central Dauphin Middle School. The match is slated for a 5 p.m. start.

The Warriors have won nine straight matches since a 4-5 start.

Doug Reinecke paced the Susquehannock offense with five goals, while Ben Tomasic added four scores and Tristan Coleman collected two goals and two assists. Jake Wetzel (two goals), Dominic Eckels (two assists), Ben Oestrike (two assists), Brad Bennett (goal) and Dan Kaliszak (assist) also registered points for the winners. Trent Leuba made four saves.

Susquehannock had a 22-17 edge in shots, a 18-13 edge in faceoffs and a 32-19 edge in ground balls.

Susquehannock scored the game’s first goal and maintained a slim edge for most of the contest. L-S did tie the score near the start of the fourth quarter, but Susquehannock responded with the next two scores and eventually captured the triumph.

No. 2 seed L-S, the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section II champion, fell to 14-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.