York-Adams League coaches hand out top individual honors for 2021 boys' lacrosse season

Kennard-Dale's Drew Dressel is the York-Adams League player of the year in boys' lacrosse.

Dressel was also picked the league's offensive player of the year.

West York's Conner Harlacher is the league's defensive player of the year.

New Oxford's Jason Cross is the league's coach of the year.

Drew Dressel didn’t garner a ton of attention during the 2021 high school boys’ lacrosse season.

That can sometimes happen when your team doesn’t enjoy a ton of on-field success.

Dressel’s efforts this spring, however, certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the York-Adams League coaches. They have selected the Kennard-Dale High School senior midfielder as both the league’s player of the year and offensive player of the year.

Dressel’s offensive numbers this season are more than a little impressive. He finished the 2021 campaign with 77 goals and 25 assists in 16 games for the Rams, who finished at 6-10 overall.

In the process, he broke the program’s single-season scoring record of 60 goals, set by Jesse Shonbrunner in 2014.

York-Adams League sends 17 teams into District 3 action in boys' volleyball and lacrosse

According to MaxPreps.com, Dressel in the second-leading goal scorer in Pennsylvania high school boys' lacrosse, behind only Joey Hoover of Selinsgrove. Red Lion’s Mike Wilburn in third on that list with 76, while South Western’s Jacob Mertz is fourth at 71.

Dressel also led KD with 83 ground balls and won 58% of his faceoff attempts.

Dressel, who also excelled on the basketball court this past winter for the Rams as a double-digit scorer, is committed to play college lacrosse at Marymount University, an NCAA Division III program in Arlington, Virginia.

Harlacher, Cross also recognized: Dressel was not the only overlooked player to be honored by the Y-A coaches. West York senior Conner Harlacher was selected the league’s defensive player of the year.

Harlacher’s Bulldogs team, just like Dressel’s K-D outfit, struggled a bit on the field, finishing at 6-7 overall. But, just like Dressel, the Y-A coaches still appreciated Harlacher’s abilities.

Harlacher led West York in ground balls (79) and takeaways (25). He also had four assists.

The league’s coach of the year is Jason Cross of New Oxford, who turned the Colonials from a traditional also-ran into a Y-A contender this season.

New Oxford finished the regular season at 12-3, including a 10-2 mark vs. league foes, good for second place behind unbeaten Y-A champion Central York.

The Colonials also earned the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs. That seeding earned the Colonials a first-round bye in the district playoffs. They will play host to a district quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s game pitting No. 12 Red Land (9-9) at No. 5 Hershey (12-5).

It will be New Oxford’s first-ever district lacrosse appearance.

Not surprisingly, Central York (17-0) dominated the Y-A all-star list, as selected by the coaches. The Panthers, who have the No. 1 seed in the district 3-A tournament, had 12 players recognized, including four first-team selections, four second-team selections and four honorable-mention picks.

After a first-round bye, Central opens district play at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. the winner of Monday's game pitting No. 9 Ephrata (12-4) at No. 8 State College (10-4).

YORK-ADAMS BOYS' LACROSSE COACHES' HONOREES

TOP HONORS

Player of the Year: Drew Dressel, Kennard-Dale.

Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Dressel, Kennard-Dale.

Defensive Player of the Year: Conner Harlacher, West York.

Coach of the Year: Jason Cross, New Oxford.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STARS

Attack

Mike Wilburn, Red Lion

Jimmy Kohr, Central York

Camden Elmo, New Oxford

Midfield

Drew Dressel, Kennard-Dale

Jakob Terpak, Central York

Braden Carver, New Oxford

Defense

Connor Harlacher, West York

Sean Barley, Red Lion

Nick Ross, Central York

Long-Stick Midfielder

Dylan Zimmerman, Delone Catholic

Face Off, Get Off

Brian McGarvey, Central York

Defensive Midfielder

Zach Pecunes, Susquehannock

Goalie

Nick Creisher, York Catholic

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS

Attack

Ben Tomasic, Susquehannock

Cade Campbell, Central York

Colin Hughes, Dallastown

Midfield

Robbie Wiley, Central York

Mason Bowman, Dallastown

Jacob Mertz, South Western

Defense

Hunter Shaffer, New Oxford

Ryan Kluttz, Dallastown

Brock Stockbower, Central York

Long-Stick Midfielder

Austin Collins, South Western

Face Off, Get Off

Daniel Devitt, York Catholic

Defensive Midfielder

Macon Myers, Central York

Goalie

Quinn Eckert, Dallastown

HONORABLE MENTION

Attack

Sam Meighan, Delone Catholic

Damian Stafford, Red Lion

Brady Halloran, West York

Peyton Mathis, New Oxford

Preston Boeckel, York Catholic

Evan Mitchell, Dallastown

Austin Cremen, York Catholic

Jerin Williams, Central York

Midfield

Matthew Gick, York Catholic

Jack Gulley, Red Lion

Brennan Witman, York Catholic

Sam Poster, York Suburban

Matthew Benzing, South Western

Coleton Mahorney, Dallastown

Connor Michael, West York

Jake Crumling, Eastern York

Defense

Sam Thomas, York Suburban

Max Hollinger, Spring Grove

Jake Bradley, Red Lion

Zach Witzig, York Suburban

Garrett Cooper, Kennard-Dale

Joel Deardorff, Dallastown

Max Boyer, New Oxford

Andrew Ports, Eastern York

Long-Stick Midfielder

Caleb Kelley, New Oxford

Brayden Ziegler, West York

Sam Czech, Central York

Grier Martin, York Suburban

Timmy Minacci, Susquehannock

Face Off, Get Off

Trent Lewis, Susquehannock

Brad Bennett, Susquehannock

Dylan Forbes, New Oxford

Brady Courville, New Oxford

Defensive Midfielder

Hunter Richter, West York

Michail Wise, Dallastown

Ethan Thomason, South Western

Wilhelm Rader, Central York

Goalie

Kam Shaffner, South Western

Jaden Giacconne, New Oxford

Keelan Stroman, Central York

Trent Leuba, Susquehannock