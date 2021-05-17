York-Adams League coaches hand out top individual honors for 2021 boys' lacrosse season
- Kennard-Dale's Drew Dressel is the York-Adams League player of the year in boys' lacrosse.
- Dressel was also picked the league's offensive player of the year.
- West York's Conner Harlacher is the league's defensive player of the year.
- New Oxford's Jason Cross is the league's coach of the year.
Drew Dressel didn’t garner a ton of attention during the 2021 high school boys’ lacrosse season.
That can sometimes happen when your team doesn’t enjoy a ton of on-field success.
Dressel’s efforts this spring, however, certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the York-Adams League coaches. They have selected the Kennard-Dale High School senior midfielder as both the league’s player of the year and offensive player of the year.
Dressel’s offensive numbers this season are more than a little impressive. He finished the 2021 campaign with 77 goals and 25 assists in 16 games for the Rams, who finished at 6-10 overall.
In the process, he broke the program’s single-season scoring record of 60 goals, set by Jesse Shonbrunner in 2014.
York-Adams League sends 17 teams into District 3 action in boys' volleyball and lacrosse
According to MaxPreps.com, Dressel in the second-leading goal scorer in Pennsylvania high school boys' lacrosse, behind only Joey Hoover of Selinsgrove. Red Lion’s Mike Wilburn in third on that list with 76, while South Western’s Jacob Mertz is fourth at 71.
Dressel also led KD with 83 ground balls and won 58% of his faceoff attempts.
Dressel, who also excelled on the basketball court this past winter for the Rams as a double-digit scorer, is committed to play college lacrosse at Marymount University, an NCAA Division III program in Arlington, Virginia.
Harlacher, Cross also recognized: Dressel was not the only overlooked player to be honored by the Y-A coaches. West York senior Conner Harlacher was selected the league’s defensive player of the year.
Harlacher’s Bulldogs team, just like Dressel’s K-D outfit, struggled a bit on the field, finishing at 6-7 overall. But, just like Dressel, the Y-A coaches still appreciated Harlacher’s abilities.
Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.
Harlacher led West York in ground balls (79) and takeaways (25). He also had four assists.
The league’s coach of the year is Jason Cross of New Oxford, who turned the Colonials from a traditional also-ran into a Y-A contender this season.
New Oxford finished the regular season at 12-3, including a 10-2 mark vs. league foes, good for second place behind unbeaten Y-A champion Central York.
The Colonials also earned the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs. That seeding earned the Colonials a first-round bye in the district playoffs. They will play host to a district quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s game pitting No. 12 Red Land (9-9) at No. 5 Hershey (12-5).
It will be New Oxford’s first-ever district lacrosse appearance.
Not surprisingly, Central York (17-0) dominated the Y-A all-star list, as selected by the coaches. The Panthers, who have the No. 1 seed in the district 3-A tournament, had 12 players recognized, including four first-team selections, four second-team selections and four honorable-mention picks.
After a first-round bye, Central opens district play at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. the winner of Monday's game pitting No. 9 Ephrata (12-4) at No. 8 State College (10-4).
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS' LACROSSE COACHES' HONOREES
TOP HONORS
Player of the Year: Drew Dressel, Kennard-Dale.
Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Dressel, Kennard-Dale.
Defensive Player of the Year: Conner Harlacher, West York.
Coach of the Year: Jason Cross, New Oxford.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STARS
Attack
Mike Wilburn, Red Lion
Jimmy Kohr, Central York
Camden Elmo, New Oxford
Midfield
Drew Dressel, Kennard-Dale
Jakob Terpak, Central York
Braden Carver, New Oxford
Defense
Connor Harlacher, West York
Sean Barley, Red Lion
Nick Ross, Central York
Long-Stick Midfielder
Dylan Zimmerman, Delone Catholic
Face Off, Get Off
Brian McGarvey, Central York
Defensive Midfielder
Zach Pecunes, Susquehannock
Goalie
Nick Creisher, York Catholic
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS
Attack
Ben Tomasic, Susquehannock
Cade Campbell, Central York
Colin Hughes, Dallastown
Midfield
Robbie Wiley, Central York
Mason Bowman, Dallastown
Jacob Mertz, South Western
Defense
Hunter Shaffer, New Oxford
Ryan Kluttz, Dallastown
Brock Stockbower, Central York
Long-Stick Midfielder
Austin Collins, South Western
Face Off, Get Off
Daniel Devitt, York Catholic
Defensive Midfielder
Macon Myers, Central York
Goalie
Quinn Eckert, Dallastown
HONORABLE MENTION
Attack
Sam Meighan, Delone Catholic
Damian Stafford, Red Lion
Brady Halloran, West York
Peyton Mathis, New Oxford
Preston Boeckel, York Catholic
Evan Mitchell, Dallastown
Austin Cremen, York Catholic
Jerin Williams, Central York
Midfield
Matthew Gick, York Catholic
Jack Gulley, Red Lion
Brennan Witman, York Catholic
Sam Poster, York Suburban
Matthew Benzing, South Western
Coleton Mahorney, Dallastown
Connor Michael, West York
Jake Crumling, Eastern York
Defense
Sam Thomas, York Suburban
Max Hollinger, Spring Grove
Jake Bradley, Red Lion
Zach Witzig, York Suburban
Garrett Cooper, Kennard-Dale
Joel Deardorff, Dallastown
Max Boyer, New Oxford
Andrew Ports, Eastern York
Long-Stick Midfielder
Caleb Kelley, New Oxford
Brayden Ziegler, West York
Sam Czech, Central York
Grier Martin, York Suburban
Timmy Minacci, Susquehannock
Face Off, Get Off
Trent Lewis, Susquehannock
Brad Bennett, Susquehannock
Dylan Forbes, New Oxford
Brady Courville, New Oxford
Defensive Midfielder
Hunter Richter, West York
Michail Wise, Dallastown
Ethan Thomason, South Western
Wilhelm Rader, Central York
Goalie
Kam Shaffner, South Western
Jaden Giacconne, New Oxford
Keelan Stroman, Central York
Trent Leuba, Susquehannock