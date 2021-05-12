Drew Dressel shatters single-season boys' lacrosse scoring record at Kennard-Dale

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Drew Dressel is finishing off his Kennard-Dale lacrosse career in record-breaking fashion.

The Rams senior poured in 11 goals on Tuesday night in an 18-8 triumph against Eastern York in Wrightsville.

That gave Dressel 70 goals on the season, breaking K-D’s previous single-season record of 60, set by Jesse Shonbrunner in 2014.

Dressel, who is committed to play college lacrosse at Marymount, also had an assist on Monday, giving him 20 assists on the season.

According to Maxpreps.com, Dressel is third in the state in goals scored this year. Red Lion’s Michael Wilburn leads that list with 76 goals.

Dressel has accounted for 43% of K-D's 164 goals this season.

Dressel has one more chance to add to his scoring total. The Rams close out their regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Central Dauphin East in a nonleague contest in Fawn Grove.

The Rams enter Thursday’s action at 5-10. Central Dauphin East entered Wednesday’s action at 1-13.

Eastern, with Tuesday’s loss to K-D, finished at 3-11.

The 6-foot, 2-inch Dressel was also a basketball standout this past season for the Rams, averaging nearly 11 points per game. He was named the team’s most valuable player by his basketball teammates.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.