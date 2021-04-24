Central York boys' lacrosse surges past Red Lion in second half, 19-6

After Red Lion scored a goal one minute into the second half to cut Central York’s lead to three, Ryan Muller reminded his team to stick to its style of play.

The Central York boys’ lacrosse head coach said the Panthers got complacent after they built an early lead, but the Lions fought back.

Red Lion sophomore attacker Luke Miller started the second half scoring to cut into Central York’s lead, but the Panthers responded with 10-straight scores to secure the 19-6 victory on Saturday.

“We just need to do what we do,” Muller said. “A couple times there we started playing their game a little bit and let them hang around. We just gotta recognize that we can put them away earlier and kind not let them hang around that first half. The second half we did a great job. We came out (and) responded and played the game how we wanted it to be played.”

Central York senior Robbie Wiley scored a hat-trick in the second half, while six different Panthers scored after halftime. Central York junior attacker Jimmy Kohr led the Panthers with five goals and senior Jakob Terpak, senior Cade Campbell, junior Johnny Nagy and sophomore Dayton Bagwell each scored two goals.

All six of Red Lion’s goals came from Miller and junior attacker Mike Wilburn. The Lions’ junior leader entered the game with 41 goals in eight games and Muller was happy that the Panthers’ defense held him to only two scores.

“We did a good job,” Muller said. “Mikey is a great player. They have a lot of young, talented players on that team, so we did pretty good but Mikey is always going to get a couple. He’s a shooter. He likes to shoot and he’ll find the back of the net a couple times.”

Muller added that preparing for a team like Red Lion that relies heavily on three players for scoring makes it easier for the Panthers’ plan to stop them, unlike his team which had nine players score on Saturday.

The Panthers’ coach planned to tell his players postgame about the York-Adams League’s decision to cancel the league tournament, due to scheduling issues with District 3 playoffs. Muller said he and the team would be disappointed, but it just makes each game mean even more to ensure they stay atop the Y-A D-I standings.

With victories over the two teams behind them in the division (Red Lion and New Oxford), Central York is in a good spot. After last season was canceled, Muller was unsure what the squad’s outlook would be with so few players getting varsity experience in 2019. If they play up to their potential, Muller expects the Panthers to go far.

“I’m happy,” Muller said. “At the beginning of the season I told the kids, ‘We have no idea what kind of team we’re going to be. We’ve never really played together before.’ It was different finding out how we were going to play and it’s been fun kind of finding our identity and seeing that we like to score. They just need to bring that energy every time. They’ve got the talent, sometimes they’re a little unsure of themselves, but when they play well they’re very good.”

