Zach Lombardo (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF TEAM LACROSSE)

York Catholic High School has a new leader for its highly-successful boys' lacrosse program.

York Catholic's athletic director, Kevin Bankos, announced the hiring of Zach Lombardo as the new head coach in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon.

Lombardo replaces Shane Harper, who announced his resignation in September, citing family considerations.

Lombardo is the head coach for Team Lacrosse and was the head coach of the Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic co-op team since 2016. He was named the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section II Coach of the Year in 2019 and led the Cougars to the District 3 Class 2-A finals and state 2-A quarterfinals. His LCD team finished at 18-5 overall last season.

He also coached for the Chaos Lacrosse team and West York Middle School team. He was a standout lacrosse player for West York High School.

York Catholic was the York-Adams League tournament champion in 2016 and 2018 and the York-Adams League regular-season champion in 2019.

York Catholic’s 2020 boys’ lacrosse season opens March 7 at Hempfield High School.

Harper coached the Fighting Irish to an 18-3 overall mark in 2019 and over the past four seasons, Harper's teams have gone a combined 67-19.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.