Buy Photo Chandler Hake scores a York Catholic goal in the first quarter against Red Lion, Thursday, April 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Chandler Hake, Connor Kernan and Ryan Muller have earned the major boys' lacrosse awards from the York-Adams League coaches.

York Catholic senior attack Hake is the Offensive Player of the Year, Susquehannock senior goalie Kernan is the Defensive Player of the Year and Central York's Muller is the Coach of the Year.

Hake is a major reason why York Catholic won its first 17 games this season en route to winning the Y-A regular-season championship and earning the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs.

According to York Catholic's MaxPreps site, Hake has 81 goals and 35 assists.

Hake has committed to play NCAA Division II lacrosse at Florida Tech.

Buy Photo Susqueahnnock goalie Connor Kernan is seen here making a save in a file photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Connor Kernan: Kernan, meanwhile, has been stellar in the cage for the Warriors, who are 12-5 overall. According to Susquehannock's MaxPreps site, Kernan has a 5.4 goals-against average and .688 save percentage. He's made 186 saves on the season.

"He is a team captain and leader for our team," Susquehannock head coach Tom Mayne said. "His teammates love him because he is just one of the guys and knows his role. He just happens to be a tremendous goalie and fine young man. We definitely would not be the same team without him in the cage."

Kernan has committed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse at Cleveland State University.

Ryan Muller: Muller led Central to the Y-A playoff title on Friday, ending York Catholic's perfect season with a 13-5 triumph.

The Panthers are 15-2 overall and earned the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs.

York Catholic boasted the most first-team all-star league selections with four, followed by Red Lion with three and York Suburban and Susquehannock with two each.

Central York boys' lacrosse head coach Ryan Muller is seen here addressing his team in a file photo. (Photo: Elijah Armold ---York Dispatch)

YORK-ADAMS BOYS' LACROSSE HONORS

Following is the complete list of lacrosse players honored by the Y-A coaches:

First-Team All-Stars

Attack: Chandler Hake, York Catholic.

Attack: Elijah Workinger, Red Lion.

Attack: Dominic Corto, York Suburban.

Midfield: Cole Witman, York Catholic.

Midfield: Evan LeCates, York Suburban.

Midfield: Bryce Henise, Eastern York.

Defense: Ricky Pokrivka, York Catholic.

Defense: Daniel Clapp, Susquehannock.

Defense: Ethan Eckert, Dallastown.

Short Stick Defensive Midfielder: Zack Mentzer, Red Lion.

Long Stick Midfielder: Jay Nazarenus, Red Lion.

Face-Off Specialist: Drew Snelbaker, York Catholic.

Goalie: Connor Kernan, Susquehannock.

Second-Team All-Stars

Attack: Ryan Fahs, Central York.

Attack: Gavin Held, Susquehannock.

Attack: Ryan Kilgour, Central York.

Midfield: Josh Sebastian, Dallastown.

Midfield: James Strausbaugh, South Western.

Midfield: Cameron Back, Spring Grove.

Defense: Austin Fuhrman, South Western.

Defense: Ian McNaughton, Central York.

Defense: Robert Stockbower, Central York.

Short Stick Defensive Midfielder: Logan Paluch, Central York.

Long Stick Midfielder: Dylan Zimmerman, Delone Catholic.

Face-Off Specialist: Brady Vaught, Central York.

Goalie: Quinten Lyons, Red Lion.

Honorable Mention

Attack: Sean Quinn, South Western.

Attack: Allen Clapp, Susquehannock.

Attack: Lance Beckner, New Oxford.

Midfield: Brennan Witman, York Catholic.

Midfield: Michael Wilburm, Red Lion.

Midfield: Ben Wilson, Susquehannock.

Defense: Aaron Czech, Central York.

Defense: A.J. Bricker, West York.

Defense: Max Hollinger, Spring Grove.

Short Stick Defensive Midfielder: Madison Moore, Spring Grove.

Long Stick Midfielder: Sam Baublitz, Dallastown.

Face-Off Specialist: George Skouras, Dallastown.

Goalie: Robert Wood, Spring Grove.