Story Highlights Four York County teams earned District 3 boys' lacrosse wins on Tuesday night.

Susquehannock, Eastern York, Red Lion and South Western grabbed victories.

Those four winners now advance to District 3 quarterfinal action on Thursday.

The Susquehannock boys' lacrosse team has lived to fight another day.

The Warriors captured an 11-9 triumph over visiting Lower Dauphin on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 2-A first-round contest.

That was part of a strong opening night of district action for York County teams. In all, four York County teams earned district victories on Tuesday. The only York County team to lose was York Suburban, which fell to another York County team in Eastern York.

The fifth-seeded Warriors improved to 13-5. The 12th-seeded Falcons finished the season at 8-10.

Susquehannock moves on to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against fourth-seeded Hershey (13-5). The Trojans had a first-round bye.

The Warriors were on Tuesday led by Gavin Held (four goals, three assists), Ben Wilson (two goals, three assists), Ben Tomasic (three goals), Matt Allen (goal, two assists) and Connor Kernan (14 saves).

OTHER BOYS'

LACROSSE

Red Lion 11, Warwick 4: At Red Lion, the Lions had little trouble winning their District 3 Class 3-A boys' lacrosse opener.

Eli Workinger (two goals, four assists), Ben Hornberger (four goals, assist), Coulson Bittner (three goals) and Zach Mentzer (goal, two assists) led the Lions.

The sixth-seeded Lions improved to 14-4, while 11th-seeded Warwick finished at 9-7.

Red Lion next travels to third-seeded Palmyra (17-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon Valley College in a quarterfinal contest. Palmyra had a bye on Tuesday.

Eastern York 14, York Suburban 13: At Suburban, the 10th-seeded Golden Knights downed the seventh-seeded Trojans in a District 3 Class 2-A first-round contest.

Eastern was led by Bryce Henise (five goals, three assists), Gavin Evans (goal, four assists), Jake Crumling (three goals), Cadyn Michael (two goals, assist) and Ryan Emlet (two goals).

Suburban's leaders were Dominic Corto (five goals, two assists), Evan LeCates (four goals, assist), Jason Mills (goal, three assists), Cole Hamberger (two goals) and John Wasilewski (goal, assist).

Eastern improved to 10-8. Suburban finished at 9-7.

The Knights move on to face second-seeded Lancaster Country Day (15-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lancaster Catholic High School. LCD had a bye on Tuesday.

South Western 12, Exeter 8: At Hanover, the Mustangs moved to the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinals with a first-round triumph.

Seventh-seeded South Western improved to 13-3. No. 10 seed Exeter finished at 13-8.

The Mustangs will next visit No. 2 seed Wilson (16-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Wilson had a bye on Tuesday.