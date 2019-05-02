Story Highlights Red Lion goalie Quinten Lyons recently got a chance to join the team's attack.

Lyons delivered a spinning, highlight-reel goal.

The goal earned Lyons the No. 1 spot on ESPN's Top Five Lax Plays segment.

Buy Photo Red Lion goalie Quinten Lyons, seen here in action vs. York Catholic, recently enjoyed a moment in the ESPN spotlight. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

High school lacrosse goalies are on the field for one primary reason — to stop opponents from putting the ball in the cage.

A few weeks ago, in an April 18 home game against Dover, Red Lion goalie Quinten Lyons did something that you rarely ever see. Lyons got the OK from coach Pat Stafford to join the rush on an attack.

After initially giving up possession to a teammate, the junior continued up the field toward the goal. Seconds later, Lyons was given a return feed from Eli Workinger before spinning through two Dover defenders and scoring a highlight-reel tally.

“I knew that they were going to take me out at half so I just said to myself that I have to make it memorable,” Lyons said. “Before the game, a couple of us were joking around. They were like, ‘hey Quin, you should go up and score and I’ll give you a buck or something.’ Just stupid stuff like that, and I was like, ‘why not?’”

No big deal, right? It was certainly exciting for Lyons and his teammates to see the former midfielder find the back of the net, but no one thought much more would come of it than that.

Getting on ESPN: That is until ESPN got hold of footage from the contest.

Earning the No. 1 spot on that week’s ESPN Top Five Lax Plays segment, the ESPN announcers helped turn Lyons into an overnight sensation during the April 27 broadcast between North Carolina and Virginia.

"Check out Quinten Lyons the goaltender," the one announcer said. "He gives it up and he wants to play a little O. Give and go baby, I'm open. Yeah! Deal with the threat! Woo! Woo! Woo!"

One of the other announcers then made the achievement seem more epic.

"Goalies named Quinten greater than goalies named Quint," he said. "Quinten over Quint all day long."

It didn’t take long for friends and family to hit up the Red Lion standout’s phone.

“It was just insane,” he said. “I mean I saw it the first day and I nearly lost my mind. And then the next day they played it again during the Virginia game and I was sleeping during it. But then I woke up and people were blowing up my phone. It was just an insane experience.”

The video of Lyons’ goal can be found on the Red Lion boys’ lacrosse Instagram page.

