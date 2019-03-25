Dominic Corto is now the leading scorer in the history of the York Suburban boys' lacrosse program.

Corto set the record on Monday night in a 15-10 Trojans win over New Oxford in York-Adams League action.

York Suburban's Dominic Corto shoots and scores against New Oxford in the first period on Monday night, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Trojans boys' lacrosse history. He broke Colin Mailman's record. (Photo: John A. Pavoncello photo)

Corto broke Colin Mailman's mark with a first-period goal.

He finished the night with four goals and seven assists.

Evan LeCates added with seven goals and an assist for Suburban. Also for the Trojans, Mikey Igo scored three goals and Jason Mills chipped in two assists.

Suburban improved to 1-1 on the season. New Oxford fell to 0-2.

York Suburban head coach Frank Corto greets his son, Dominic, after he became York Suburban's all-time leading scorer on Monday, March 24, 2019. (Photo: John A. Pavoncello photo)

OTHER

BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 15, Schuylkill Valley 7: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights rolled to the nonleague win behind Bryce Henise (five goals, three assists), Gavin Evans (three goals, two assists), Jake Crumling (three goals), Cadeyn Michael (two goals), Gage Barton (two goals, assist) and Kade Wiley (six saves).

Delone Catholic 16, St. Maria Goretti 9: At McSherrystown, the Squires rolled to the nonleague win behind Will Sweeney (six goals, five assists), Dillon Kadis (four goals, two assists), Sam Meighan (three goals, two assists), Dylan Zimmerman (14 ground balls) and Conar Kuhn (14 saves). Delone is now 1-1 on the season.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Spring Grove 10, Central Dauphin East 3: At Spring Grove, the Rockets evened their record at 1-1 with the nonleague triumph.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, South Western 0: The Dallastown boys' tennis team is traditionally one of the best programs in District 3.

This year is looking no different. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I on Monday with a triumph at South Western.

Dallastown, which finished second in the District 3 Class 3-A Team Tournament in 2018, is again led by Holden Koons, who has already committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for James Madison. Koons is also the defending District 3 3-A singles champion.

Koons earned a 6-0, 6-0 win vs. South Western on Monday. Jack Lynam and Noah May also earned straight-set singles wins for the Wildcats on Monday. Cameron Koons/Aryan Saharan and Vincent Villani/Dylan Patel won in straight sets in doubles.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Bulldogs earned a 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14 triumph.