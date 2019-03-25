PHOTOS: New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York Suburban's Dominic Corto takes a shot on goal to become the highest scorer in Trojan LAX history, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York Suburban's Dominic Corto takes a shot on goal to become the highest scorer in Trojan LAX history, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Evan Lecates, left, congratulates his York Suburban teammate Dominic Corto after he became the Trojans all-time leading lacrosse scorer, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Evan Lecates, left, congratulates his York Suburban teammate Dominic Corto after he became the Trojans all-time leading lacrosse scorer, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York Suburban head coach Frank Corto greets his son Dominic after he became the Trojans all-time leading scorer, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York Suburban head coach Frank Corto greets his son Dominic after he became the Trojans all-time leading scorer, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
New Oxford at York Suburban boy's lacrosse, Monday, March 25, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Dominic Corto is now the leading scorer in the history of the York Suburban boys' lacrosse program.

    Corto set the record on Monday night in a 15-10 Trojans win over New Oxford in York-Adams League action.

    Corto broke Colin Mailman's mark with a first-period goal.

    He finished the night with four goals and seven assists.

    Evan LeCates added with seven goals and an assist for Suburban. Also for the Trojans, Mikey Igo scored three goals and Jason Mills chipped in two assists.

    Suburban improved to 1-1 on the season. New Oxford fell to 0-2.

    OTHER 

    BOYS' LACROSSE

    Eastern York 15, Schuylkill Valley 7: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights rolled to the nonleague win behind Bryce Henise (five goals, three assists), Gavin Evans (three goals, two assists), Jake Crumling (three goals), Cadeyn Michael (two goals), Gage Barton (two goals, assist) and Kade Wiley (six saves).

    Delone Catholic 16, St. Maria Goretti 9: At McSherrystown, the Squires rolled to the nonleague win behind Will Sweeney (six goals, five assists), Dillon Kadis (four goals, two assists), Sam Meighan (three goals, two assists), Dylan Zimmerman (14 ground balls) and Conar Kuhn (14 saves). Delone is now 1-1 on the season.

    GIRLS' LACROSSE

    Spring Grove 10, Central Dauphin East 3: At Spring Grove, the Rockets evened their record at 1-1 with the nonleague triumph.

    BOYS' TENNIS

    Dallastown 5, South Western 0: The Dallastown boys' tennis team is traditionally one of the best programs in District 3.

    This year is looking no different. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I on Monday with a triumph at South Western.

    Dallastown, which finished second in the District 3 Class 3-A Team Tournament in 2018, is again led by Holden Koons, who has already committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for James Madison. Koons is also the defending District 3 3-A singles champion.

    Koons earned a 6-0, 6-0 win vs. South Western on Monday. Jack Lynam and Noah May also earned straight-set singles wins for the Wildcats on Monday. Cameron Koons/Aryan Saharan and Vincent Villani/Dylan Patel won in straight sets in doubles.

    BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

    West York 3, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Bulldogs earned a 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14 triumph.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE