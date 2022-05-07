York-Adams boys' basketball player earns all-state honors in Class 5-A

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Susquehannock's Jalen Franklin has earned all-state honors in boys' basketball.

The 6-foot, 1-inch senior was named a second-team selection in Class 5-A.

As a senior, Franklin averaged 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.7 assists per game.

Franklin leaves Susquehannock's as the program's top all-time top scorer with 1,708 points.

Jalen Franklin enjoyed a boys’ basketball career that will go down as one the best-ever in the history of the Susquehannock High School program.

Arguably, it’s the best.

Franklin added yet another honor to his standout career on Saturday, when he was named a second-team all-state selection in Class 5-A by the Pennsylvania sportswriters.

Thus far, all of the all-state boys’ basketball teams but one (Class 6-A) have been released. Franklin is the only York-Adams player to be honored.

The 6-foot, 1-inch senior captain stuffed the stat sheet on a nightly basis for the Warriors. According to Susquehannock’s MaxPreps web page, he averaged 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 57% from the field, 67% from the foul line and 34% from 3-point range.

It was the second consecutive season that he averaged more than 22 points per game. He averaged at least 18 points per game in each of his four seasons with Susquehannock.

The coaches had previously voted him the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year for 2021-2022. Franklin was a York-Adams D-II first-team all-star as a junior and a sophomore after being named to the second team as a freshman.

As a senior, he helped the Warriors to a 17-9 season, including a state 5-A playoff berth. It was Susquehannock’s best season in years. The four-year starter guided his team to its first state playoff berth since 2006.

Franklin also became the leading scorer in program history, breaking a record that had stood for nearly half a century. In a District 3 playoff win over Northeastern on Feb. 28, he became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer, breaking the previous record of 1,646 set in 1974 by Frank Wright.

Franklin finished his Susquehannock career with 1,708 points, including a 33-point effort in the final game of his career, a state playoff loss to Radnor.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.