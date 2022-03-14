York-Adams Division III boys' basketball coaches hand out major honors, name all-stars

STEVE HEISER

York Catholic’s Luke Forjan has been a basketball force ever since he stepped on the court as a freshman two seasons ago.

He was a York-Adams Division III first-team all-star in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Now, as a junior, the 5-foot, 11-inch Forjan has been honored by the division’s coaches as the D-III Player of the Year.

Forjan averaged more than 22 points per game this season. He led the Fighting Irish (18-9) to the D-III championship and a District 3 Class 3-A runner-up finish.

He’s already passed the 1,000-point for his career.

His team also made the PIAA 3-A state tournament, advancing to the second round.

Delone Catholic head coach Brandon Staub was selected the D-III coach of the year after leading Delone to a 17-9 overall mark.

He guided the Squires to their first state playoff berth in nine years and Delone’s first winning season since 2014. Delone finished third in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs.

The other members of the D-III first team are: Littlestown’s Jake Bosley (6-2, junior, 17 ppg), Zyan Herr (6-0, sophomore, 14 ppg) and Christopher Meakin (6-7, sophomore, 16 ppg); Bermudian Springs’ Ethan Beachy (5-8, senior, 17 ppg); Delone Catholic’s Camdyn Keller (5-10, sophomore, 10 ppg); and Fairfield’s Eric Ball (6-3, senior, 17 ppg).

For Bosley, it’s his second consecutive first-team honor. Beachy and Keller were second-team honorees last season.

The members of the second team are: Delone Catholic’s Asher Rudolph (6-3, senior), Coltyn Keller (6-0, senior) and Bryson Kopp (6-2, junior); York Catholic’s John Forjan (5-11, junior); Biglerville’s Eli Weigle (6-0, senior); and York Catholic’s Brady Walker (5-10, junior).

The honorable-mention picks were: Delone Catholic’s Gage Zimmerman, Hanover’s Casey Lara, Bermudian Springs’ Tyson Carpenter, Fairfield’s Peyton Stadler and York Tech’s Ethan Shimmel.

