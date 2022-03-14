York-Adams Division III boys' basketball coaches hand out major honors, name all-stars

STEVE HEISER
York Catholic's Luke Forjan, left, takes the ball to the basket while Troy's Lance Heasley defends during PIAA boys' first round basketball action at York Catholic High School in York City, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. York Catholic would win the game 70-43. Dawn J. Sagert photo

York Catholic’s Luke Forjan has been a basketball force ever since he stepped on the court as a freshman two seasons ago.

He was a York-Adams Division III first-team all-star in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Now, as a junior, the 5-foot, 11-inch Forjan has been honored by the division’s coaches as the D-III Player of the Year.

Forjan averaged more than 22 points per game this season. He led the Fighting Irish (18-9) to the D-III championship and a District 3 Class 3-A runner-up finish.

He’s already passed the 1,000-point for his career.

His team also made the PIAA 3-A state tournament, advancing to the second round.

Delone Catholic head coach Brandon Staub was selected the D-III coach of the year after leading Delone to a 17-9 overall mark.

He guided the Squires to their first state playoff berth in nine years and Delone’s first winning season since 2014. Delone finished third in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs.

The other members of the D-III first team are: Littlestown’s Jake Bosley (6-2, junior, 17 ppg), Zyan Herr (6-0, sophomore, 14 ppg) and Christopher Meakin (6-7, sophomore, 16 ppg); Bermudian Springs’ Ethan Beachy (5-8, senior, 17 ppg); Delone Catholic’s Camdyn Keller (5-10, sophomore, 10 ppg); and Fairfield’s Eric Ball (6-3, senior, 17 ppg).

For Bosley, it’s his second consecutive first-team honor. Beachy and Keller were second-team honorees last season.

The members of the second team are: Delone Catholic’s Asher Rudolph (6-3, senior), Coltyn Keller (6-0, senior) and Bryson Kopp (6-2, junior); York Catholic’s John Forjan (5-11, junior); Biglerville’s Eli Weigle (6-0, senior); and York Catholic’s Brady Walker (5-10, junior).

The honorable-mention picks were: Delone Catholic’s Gage Zimmerman, Hanover’s Casey Lara, Bermudian Springs’ Tyson Carpenter, Fairfield’s Peyton Stadler and York Tech’s Ethan Shimmel.

