York Catholic off to dominant start in state boys' basketball playoffs; Delone boys lose

The sound of deafening silence emanated from the visiting Troy Area boys’ basketball crowd on Wednesday night.

That wasn’t all that surprising. After making the 160-mile trip south to York, the Trojans’ supporters didn’t have much to cheer about.

The York Catholic Fighting Irish made sure of that.

Other than the occasional groan or clap, it was mostly stunned faces among the Troy fans, even when their team did something positive.

The Troy bench may have been even quieter.

The Irish simply outmatched Troy offensively and defensively, dismantling the Trojans from start to finish in a 70-43 triumph in a PIAA Class 3-A boys’ basketball first-round game.

York Catholic never trailed, handling business at home and moving on to the next round of the state playoffs.

The Irish looked to be on a mission from the outset, opening a 20-5 lead after one quarter.

It was a positive performance and one that head coach Dustin Boeckel was happy about.

“One of our goals was to get out in transition and we did that well, forcing a few turnovers,” Boeckel said. “Defensively we did a good job, especially with No. 22 (Troy star Ty Barrett). He has good range. We had a plan to face guard him and everyone was really aware of where he was all night.”

York Catholic was nearly flawless, defending the paint well and rebounding. On the offensive side, they passed the ball to the open man and found good looks. The Irish knocked down several 3-pointers and shot well from the field overall.

Troy couldn’t handle them on the perimeter or in the paint, where York excelled. YC forced numerous turnovers from the road team, which translated into easy transition buckets.

The Irish also did a solid job limiting Barrett’s looks. Barrett, Troy’s all-time leading scorer and a returning all-state player, finished with 24 points, which is below his season average of 27.

The rest of his team only scored 19 points, missing multiple-point blank shots at the rim.

Troy looked lost on the offensive end, except for the third quarter, when the Trojans scored 17 points. By that time, the outcome was determined.

Forjan scores 30 for Irish: Luke Forjan, the leading scorer for the Irish at 23 points per game, finished with 30 on Wednesday and was the biggest reason for his team’s strong offensive performance. He hit multiple 3-pointers and had strong drives to the basket, finishing over multiple defenders.

LeVan McFadden finished with 13 points for the Irish and also played well defensively for the home team.

Things should get considerably more difficult for the Irish in the second round on Saturday, when they will face District 12 champion Math, Civics & Sciences (20-8), which earned a 78-73 win over Notre Dame Green Pond (19-8) on Wednesday. Notre Dame Green Pond was the third-place team from District 11.

Math, Civics & Sciences was ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A in the latest Trib HSSN state poll.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

Constitution 79, Delone Catholic 60: At Philadelphia, Delone's season came to an end with a PIAA Class 2-A first-round loss to the District 12 champion.

The game was played at St. Joseph's Prep.

Coltyn Keller led Delone with 19 points, while Asher Rudolph added 11 and Camdyn Keller scored 10.

The Squires, the third-place team from District 3, finished at 17-9. Constitution, which was ranked No. 2 in the state in 2-A in the latest Trib HSSN state poll, improved to 19-8.

