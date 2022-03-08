Coaches recognize top boys' basketball players in York-Adams Division II
- The York-Adams Division II boys' basketball coaches have honored the division's top performers.
- Susquehannock's Jalen Franklin is the division's player of the year.
- West York's Garrett Bull is the division's coach of the year.
It’s been quite a season for Susquehannock’s Jalen Franklin.
The 6-foot, 1-inch senior captain has led the Warriors to their best record in years.
The four-year starter has guided his team to its first state playoff berth since 2006.
He also recently became the leading scorer in program history, breaking a record that had stood for nearly half a century.
Now, he’s been named the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year by the division’s coaches.
Franklin has led the Warriors to a 17-8 overall record heading into Tuesday’s PIAA Class 5-A state playoff contest at District 1 runner-up Radnor (21-3).
For a second consecutive season, he’s averaging more than 22 points per game and is second in the York-Adams League in scoring. He’s averaged at least 18 points per game in each of his four seasons with Susquehannock.
Franklin was a York-Adams D-II first-team all-star as a junior and a sophomore after being named to the second team as a freshman.
In a District 3 playoff win over Northeastern on Feb. 28, he became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer, breaking the previous record of 1,646 set in 1974 by Frank Wright.
West York's Garrett Bull, who led the Trojans to the D-II regular-season title and the league playoff championship, is the division's coach of the year. It was West York's first league playoff crown since 2008. The Bulldogs (24-4) travel to District 12 runner-up Archbishop Ryan on Tuesday night in a first-round PIAA contest.
Other D-I first-team all-stars: West York has two players on the D-II all-star first team — Jaden Walker and A.J. Williams. The other members of the D-II first team are Eastern York’s Austin Bausman, York Suburban’s Avant Sweeney and Gettysburg’s Trent Ramirez-Keller.Walker and Williams have led the Bulldogs to a 24-4 overall record and a state 5-A playoff berth.
Walker is a 6-0 senior who averages about 11 points per game, while Williams is a 6-3 senior who averages about 10 points per game.
Bausman, a 6-4 junior, helped the Golden Knights to a 16-11 season, averaging 18 points per game
Sweeney, a 6-2 junior, averaged 16 points per game for Suburban, including a 38-point outburst in the Trojans’ regular-season finale.
Ramirez-Keller, a 5-8 senior, averaged 15 points per game.
Second-team and honorable-mention selections: The members of the D-II second team are: Eastern York’s Carter Wamsley (6-6, freshman, 11 ppg), Suburban’s Brady Stump (6-7, senior, 11 ppg), Kennard-Dale’s Koy Swanson (6-3, junior, 12 ppg), West York’s David McGladrie (5-10, junior, 9 ppg) and Susquehannock’s Joshua Franklin (6-0, junior, 12 ppg).
Earning D-II honorable mention were Zach Orwig and Levi Sharnetzka of Kennard-Dale, Braedyn Dietz and Ja’Vair Powell of West York, Ethan Wagner and Mike Hankey of Gettysburg, Jakob Smyser of Dover and Dan Benna of Susquehannock.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.