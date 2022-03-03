York-Adams Division I boys' basketball coaches hand out top honors for 2021-2022 season

STEVE HEISER

Red Lion and Northeastern finished first and second in the York-Adams Division I regular-season boys’ basketball standings this season.

So, when it came time for the division’s coaches to hand out the major season-ending honors, it’s not surprising that the Lions and the Bobcats garnered the top awards.

Red Lion’s Evan Watt and Northeastern’s Karron Mallory were named the division’s co-players of the year, while Red Lion’s Steve Schmehl was selected the coach of the year. Mallory was a D-I first-team all-star a year ago, while Schmehl repeated as the D-I coach of the year. Watt was a D-I second-team all-star last year.

Red Lion won the D-I crown with a 13-1 record, while Northeastern was second at 9-5.

The Lions’ season ended at 18-7 overall, while Northeastern is 16-12 and headed for the PIAA Class 5-A state playoffs.

Watt, a 6-foot, 3-inch senior guard, is third in the York-Adams League in scoring at 19.4 points per game, which leads all D-I scorers. Mallory, a 6-1 senior guard, is averaging 17.4 ppg.

The rest of the D-I first-team all-stars include Central York’s Greg Guidinger (6-7, sophomore, 18.9 ppg), Central York’s Jacobi Baker (5-10, senior, 15.5 ppg), Dallastown’s D.J. Smith (5-11, junior, 13.2 ppg) and York High’s Jecere Vega (5-10, junior, 15.0 ppg).

The D-I second-team all-stars were Northeastern’s Chase Kloster (6-4, junior, 12.9 ppg), Red Lion’s Sammy Vaught (6-3, senior, 11.7 ppg), South Western’s Shilo Bivins (6-4, senior, 11.5 ppg), New Oxford’s Aden Strausbaugh (6-1, senior, 14.7 ppg) and Spring Grove’s Ethan Glass (junior, 13.1 ppg).

The honorable-mention D-I picks were Central York’s Ben Natal, Northeastern’s Nick Rizzuto, South Western’s Seth Sager, Spring Grove’s Avin Myers, Dallastown’s Conner Barto, Red Lion’s Mason Urey, York High’s Daveyon Lynder and York High’s Juelz Tucker.

