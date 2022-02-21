York-Adams boys' basketball teams flex muscles Monday during 3-0 night in District 3 play

STEVE HEISER

Monday turned out to be a very good night for York-Adams boys’ basketball.

The three local programs that opened up District 3 Class 5-A action on Monday all earned victories.

Two of those wins came on the road against better-seeded teams.

The biggest surprise, at least according to the seedings, came when Susquehannock won at Palmyra, 62-58. Susquehannock (now 15-7) came in as the No. 12 seed, while Palmyra (17-6) came in seeded No. 5.

Northeastern, meanwhile, grabbed a 53-39 victory at Manheim Central. The No. 9 seed Bobcats improved to 16-9, while No. 8 seed Manheim Central fell to 17-9.

No. 2 seed West York, meanwhile, won a defensive struggle over No. 15 seed Big Spring, 38-34. The home win by the York-Adams League champions improved the Bulldogs to 23-2. Big Spring fell to 14-9.

All three of the York-Adams teams have now qualified for the state 5-A playoffs. The top nine teams in the district 5-A bracket move on to PIAA play.

In its win at Palmyra, Jalen Franklin led the Warriors with 27 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Ricky Ferguson scored 15 points, including three from downtown. Susquehannock outscored Palmyra 31-23 during the middle quarters. For the game, the Warriors were 11 for 16 from the charity stripe, while the Cougars were 4 for 4. Susquehannock now moves on to the quarterfinals and will travel to No. 4 seed Hershey at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hershey (18-5) downed No. 13 seed Fleetwood (16-7), 73-48.

In its win at Manheim Central, Northeastern built a 40-26 lead after three quarters en route to the win. Karron Mallory had 18 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Northeastern, while Nick Rizzuto added 15 points, including three more 3-pointers. Now, in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Northeastern gets a shot, on the road, against the No. 1 seed, unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg. Lancaster-Lebanon League champion L-S (24-0) won its first-round contest, 70-60, over No. 16 seed Mechanicsburg (11-12).

At West York, the Bulldogs were led individually by A.J. Williams’ 12 points, while Jaden Walker added 11, including three from behind the arc. The two teams were tied 13-13 at halftime before West York used a 13-8 third-quarter surge to grab a 26-21 lead heading into the final eight minutes. In the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, West York will play host to No. 10 seed Exeter (12-12), which downed No. 7 seed Milton Hershey (13-10) on Monday, 62-49.

