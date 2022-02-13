Final Four now set for York-Adams boys' basketball playoffs

DANTE GREEN

How many 3-pointers are too many?

The York Catholic boys’ basketball team attempted to answer that question Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish put up 22 shots from long range but made only four. The 18% effort from behind the arc made life difficult for the Irish in their 62-40 quarterfinal loss to Eastern York in the York-Adams playoffs at Dallastown.

In other quarterfinal boys’ action on Saturday night, West York took a triple overtime thriller over Dallastown, 86-78; Red Lion won a defensive struggle over Delone Catholic, 47-31; and Northeastern upended Littlestown, 48-38.

In Wednesday’s semifinals at York Tech, Northeastern (15-8) will face West York (20-2) at 6 p.m., followed by Red Lion (18-5) vs. Eastern (15-8) at 7:30 p.m.

The Irish, in their loss to Eastern, were dominated on the inside and forced into tough jumpers all night. Eastern guarded well, making things difficult for the Irish. The Golden Knights used their length to control the paint.

“We knew we had a nice size advantage, and they would have to really focus on stopping us inside and we’d be able to get shooters open,” Eastern head coach Justin Seitz said.

Division II runner-up Eastern had a 39-24 advantage at halftime and their defense was even more suffocating out of the break, allowing only 16 points in the final two quarters. The Irish struggled pushing the ball inside and turned it over multiple times, which led to easy buckets in transition for their opponent.

“It all started defensively,” Seitz said. “We have length, 6-6 and 6-5 guys, and we are really active with our hands and our zone made it difficult. (Freshman Carter) Wamsley is able to stay three or four feet off a guy and still defend because of his length.”

Division III champion York Catholic committed a number of fouls because of the mismatches down low and Eastern capitalized, going 13 for 20 from the line.

Not only did Wamsley do an excellent job defending the paint, but he also scored a game-high 18 points. Austin Bausman added 15 points. Luke Forjan had 12 for the Irish, but that was well under his season average of nearly 23 points per game, which leads the York-Adams League.

York Catholic fell to 16-7.

Red Lion beats Delone: In the other quarterfinal at Dallastown, a tough shooting night for both teams ended in Division I champion Red Lion taking the win vs. Delone.

Delone, the third-place team from Division III, entered the contest having won 12 out of their last 13 games, but the Squires struggled from the floor and were bothered by their opponent's length on the inside.

Red Lion led the entire game, hopping out with a layup and then a 3-pointer from the top of the key. It was 7-0 before the Squires scored their first bucket.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Delone head coach Brandon Staub said. “They are a strong, athletic team. We had some chances at the line and inside that we missed out on. We had some breakdowns defensively but on offense, we weren’t scoring enough.”

Red Lion head coach Steve Schmehl had a similar take.

“We were able to rely on our defense,” Schmehl said. “We were able to contest everything and make it hard on them.”

Schmehl’s team had the size edge and took advantage of it, outrebounding their opponent.

“We had the size advantage and we made things hard, only giving them one chance at scoring, and we kept getting stops thankfully. Individual effort was the biggest key, and we didn’t provide a lot of help. All of our guys were up for the challenge,” Schmehl said.

Sammy Vaught led the way for the Lions with 17 points.

Delone dropped to 16-7.

West York wins thriller; Northeastern tops Littlestown: In the most exciting game of the boys’ quarterfinals, Division II champion West York survived a three-overtime thriller over Dallastown at Red Lion.

The Bulldogs used a 15-7 edge in the third OT to earn the triumph over Dallastown, the third-place team from Division I.

Jaden Walker poured in 30 points to lead West York. A.J. Williams added 19 points for the winners. They received double-digit support from Braedyn Detz (14 points) and Mark Walker (11 points).

Dallastown was led by D.J. Smith (16 points), Levere Powell (15 points), Conner Barto (11 points) and Kenny Johnson (10 points).

Dallastown fell to 9-14.

Karron Mallory poured in 23 points to lead Division I runner-up Northeastern over Littlestown. Mallory had five 3-pointers. Chase Kloster added 16 points for the Bobcats. Zyan Herr's 16 points led Littlestown, which also got 13 points from Chris Meakin.

Division III runner-up Littlestown fell to 18-5.

