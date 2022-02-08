Avant Sweeney erupts for 38 points in York Suburban win; other Tuesday boys' basketball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Avant Sweeney’s junior season at York Suburban looks like it’s over.

If that is indeed the case, the 6-foot, 2-inch standout went out in style.

Sweeney poured in 38 points on Tuesday night, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans to a 62-59 triumph at Eastern York in a York-Adams Division II contest. Sweeney entered the game averaging about 15 points per game.

The victory over Eastern is Suburban’s second big win over a strong foe in four days. Saturday night, the Trojans handed District 3 Class 3-A powerhouse Columbia just its second loss of the season, 49-48.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Unfortunately for Suburban, the team’s season is likely over. The Trojans finished 5-7 in D-II play and won’t make the York-Adams playoffs. They are 8-13 overall and sit at No. 21 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings. Only the top 16 teams in the final power ratings after Saturday’s games will make the district 5-A field.

Brady Stump added 10 points for Suburban on Tuesday.

For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman scored 29 points, including three from behind the arc. Eastern freshman Carter Wamsley had 15 points.

Eastern York finished divisional play at 7-5 and fell to 14-8 overall.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Irish win outright D-III championship: At Spry, York Catholic rolled to a 57-25 victory over York Tech to sew up the outright York-Adams Division III championship. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 20 points. York Catholic finished divisional play at 13-1 and improved to 16-6 overall. Tech finished divisional play at 4-10 and fell to 5-17 overall.

Susquehannock’s Jalen Franklin scores 33 in losing cause: At Gettysburg, the home team grabbed a 73-72 victory over Susquehannock in a York-Adams Division II contest. Michael Hankey led the home team with 19 points, including three from downtown. Also for Gettysburg, Trent Ramirez-Keller had 18 points, Brandon Golden scored 17 points and Ethan Wagner scored 15 points. For the York County Warriors, Jalen Franklin scored 33 points, including three from behind the arc, while Joshua Franklin had 20 points, including three from downtown, and Ezra Davis scored 11 points. Gettysburg finished divisional play at 6-6 and improved to 9-13 overall. Susquehannock finished divisional play at 6-6 and fell to 13-7 overall.

Orwig pours in 32 in K-D victory: At Fawn Grove, Zach Orwig erupted for 32 points to lead Kennard-Dale to a 58-47 York-Adams Division II victory over visiting Dover. Orwig had five 3-pointers. Teammate Levi Sharnetzka had 10 points. For the Eagles, Jakob Smyser scored 15 points, including three from downtown, while Omari Casiano had 11 points and Ronan Mailey scored 10 points. K-D improved to 9-13 overall and 6-6 in D-II. Dover is 3-18 and 1-11.

Northeastern downs York High: At Manchester, Northeastern earned a 58-39 York-Adams Division I victory over visiting York High. Karron Mallory led the Bobcats with 20 points. Chase Kloster added 18 points for Northeastern, while Nick Rizzuto scored 12 points. For the Bearcats, Juelz Tucker scored 12 points. Northeastern moved to 14-8 overall and 9-5 in D-I. York High finished at 8-14 and 6-8.

Dallastown falls to Carlisle: At Dallastown, the home team fell to Carlisle in a nonleague battle, 52-45. Conner Barto led Dallastown with 14 points, including four from downtown. Dallastown fell to 9-13. Carlisle is 7-14.

Surging Delone Catholic wins again: At McSherrystown, Delone Catholic beat Greencastle-Antrim, 47-40, to earn its 12th win in the last 13 games. Delone improved to 16-6 overall with the nonleague victory over a Class 5-A program. Delone is No. 2 in the latest District 3 2-A power ratings. Greencastle fell to 7-15. Gage Zimmerman led the Squires with 13 points. Camdyn Keller added 12 points for Delone, while Bryson Kopp scored 11 points.

Beachy scores 23 in Bermudian win: At Fairfield, Ethan Beachy scored 23 points to lead Bermudian Springs to a 58-47 win vs. the home team. Teammate Ethan Young added 17 points. For the Green Knights, Peyton Stadler scored 14 points, while Eric Ball scored 12 points. Bermudian is 8-14 overall and 6-8 in York-Adams Division III. Fairfield fell to 11-10 and 7-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.