Littlestown prevents York Catholic from clinching D-III title; other Tuesday boys' hoops

The Littlestown boys’ basketball team isn’t ready to relinquish its York-Adams Division III title just yet.

The Thunderbolts, behind a strong second half, stormed past visiting York Catholic on Tuesday, 56-53.

Littlestown used a 34-23 second-half surge to rally from a 30-22 halftime deficit.

The Thunderbolts handed the Fighting Irish their first divisional loss of the season and also prevented the Irish from clinching the outright D-III championship.

York Catholic is now 14-5 overall and 11-1 in D-III. Littlestown, which has won at least a share of the last four D-III crowns, is 17-4 and 11-2.

The Irish can still clinch the outright division crown by winning its final two division games at York Tech (5-16) on Friday and at home vs. Hanover (5-14) on Saturday.

York Catholic last won the outright D-III title in 2016. Littlestown and York Catholic shared the D-III crown in 2018.

In Tuesday’s victory, Chris Meakins poured in 21 points to lead Littlestown. Zyan Herr and Jake Bosley each added 14 points for the winners.

Brady Walker’s 15 points paced the Irish, while Luke Forjan and Michael Shelley each added 11 points.

Red Lion 41, Northeastern 35: At Red Lion, Evan Watt led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 12 points. Teammate Joe Sedora had 11 points. D-I champion Red Lion improves to 12-1 in the division and 16-5 overall. Northeastern fell to 12-8 and 8-5.

West York 66, Kennard-Dale 39: At West York, the home team improved to 17-2 overall and 11-1 in York-Adams Division II. David McGladrie led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Teammate Braedyn Detz scored 12 points.

Central York 82, Dallastown 66: At Central York, Greg Guidinger scored 23 points to lead the surging Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory. Guidinger had three 3-pointers. Jacobi Baker added 20 points for Central, while Ethan Dodson scored 18 points. For the Wildcats, DJ Smith scored 22 points and Levere Powell added 15 points, including three from behind the arc. Central, which has won eight of its last nine games, is now 9-11 overall and 6-7 in D-I. Dallastown is 8-11 and 6-6.

York High 58, South Western 53: At York High, Julez Tucker scored 17 points to power the Bearcats to the York-Adams Division I victory. Teammate Daveyon Lydner had 12 points. For the Mustangs, Seth Sager scored 23 points, including a 10-for-11 night from the charity stripe, while teammate Aiden Littleton collected 12 points.

Dover 56, Eastern York 51: At Dover, Thomas Smyser led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division II upset by scoring 20 points, including three from behind the arc. Smyser was also 9 for 10 from the charity stripe. Teammate Jakob Smyser had 13 points. For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman scored 19 points, while teammate Carter Wamsley collected 14 points. Dover improved to 2-16 overall and 1-9 in D-II. Eastern is 12-7 and 6-4.

New Oxford 54, Spring Grove 44: At New Oxford, Aden Strausbaugh led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 27 points. For the Rockets, Ethan Glass had 16 points, while Avin Myers scored 14 points.

Delone Catholic 52, Bermudian Springs 43: At York Springs, Camdyn Keller led the Squires to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 13 points. For the Eagles, Tyson Carpenter had 10 points. Delone improved to 14-6 overall and 10-3 in D-III. The Squires have won 10 of their last 11.

Fairfield 52, York Tech 50: At Fairfield, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 18 points. Teammate Peyton Stadler had 11 points. For the Spartans, Anthony Torres scored 21 points, while teammate Ja'mar Johnson had 13 points.

Hanover 50, Biglerville 43: At Hanover, the Nighthawks won the York-Adams Division III contest to improve to 5-14 overall and 3-9 in D-III. Biglerville is 3-17 and 1-12.

