West York clinches tie for York-Adams Division II title; other Tuesday boys' basketball

WEST YORK – It’s been an eventful and successful season so far for the West York boys’ basketball team.

The Bulldogs started the season with 11 straight victories before suffering a loss. They then rebounded from their only defeat of the campaign with three more consecutive wins heading into Tuesday’s York-Adams Division II clash with rival Eastern York. Going into the night, the Bulldogs were fully aware that a win would not only secure a season sweep of the Knights, but also earn them at least a share of the Division II title.

The West York boys, however, knew it wouldn’t be easy and it certainly wasn’t.

A bloodied nose to guard Brandon Detz and a leg injury to A.J. Williams were visible evidence of the physical play on the court.

The Eastern boys weren’t immune either. Guard Jack Weaver was forced out of the game with a knee injury.

Much as it has been all season long, it was the West York defense that stood out on a night when shot-making was at a premium. The Bulldogs limited the Knights to single digits in three of the four quarters. The West York offense, meanwhile, produced enough points for a 44-29 triumph.

West York improved to 15-1 overall and 9-1 in the division. The Knights fell to 11-5 and 5-3.

“Our game plan was to try to communicate on all of their sets and try to make everything difficult,” Bulldogs coach Garrett Bull said. “I felt that they missed a lot of (3-pointers) and I think that most of them were contested.”

The Knights, who never led at any point during the contest, struggled with their shot throughout. EY converted on just two shots from beyond the arc, which effectively prevented any momentum shifts.

West York, however, had their own struggles shooting the ball. The Knights physicality gave the Bulldogs some trouble.

“They did what they had to do,” Bull said. “The clogged up the passing lanes and kind of mucked things up. They were physical and just fought, fought and fought.”

Bulldogs contain Eastern standouts: David McGladrie, who led West York with 13 points on the night, felt his team was up to the test of playing against the talented Eastern duo of Austin Bausman and Carter Wamsley. Bausman led EY with 12 points, but that was seven below his average. Wamsley, who averages a shade under 10 points, was limited to five on Tuesday.

“Those two are both very tall and also very good shooters,” McGladrie said. “It certainly makes it hard to game-plan against them and to (limit them to 17 points) just feels good.”

West York has a pair of nonleague battles this week with Penn Manor Thursday and Littlestown Saturday before wrapping up its D-II slate with contests next week against Kennard-Dale and Susquehannock. The Warriors are the only D-II team to beat West York this season. A win vs. either K-D or Susquehannock will give West York the outright division crown.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic 40, Delone Catholic 37: At McSherrystown, the Irish stayed unbeaten in York-Adams Division III. John Forjan scored 15 points for YC, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Luke Forjan added 13 points. The Irish were 16 for 26 from the charity stripe, compared to a 4-for-8 night for the Squires. YC is 13-2 overall and 10-0 in D-III. Delone fell to 11-6 and 8-3. The loss ended Delone’s seven-game win streak.

Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 51: At Red Lion, the first-place Lions avenged their only York-Adams Division I loss of the season. Evan Watt led the Lions to the with 26 points. Teammate Sammy Vaught had 16 points. Red Lion has won nine straight and improved to 10-1 in the division and 14-4 overall. Red Lion has clinched at least a tie for the division crown. Spring Grove is 4-10 and 3-8.

Central York 68, Northeastern 60: At Central York, Greg Guidinger scored 26 points to lead the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory. Teammate Ben Natal had 20 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Bobcats, Karron Mallory scored 22 points, while Nick Rizzuto collected 20 points, including four from behind the arc. Central is now 6-11 overall and 4-7 in D-I. The Panthers have won five of their last six. Northeastern is 10-7 and 7-4.

York High 62, Dallastown 49: At York High, Daveyon Lydner led the Bearcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 21 points. Jacere Vega had 16 points for York High, including three from behind the arc, while Omarion Newson scored 10 points. For the Wildcats, DJ Smith scored 14 points. York High is 6-10 overall and 4-6 in D-I. Dallastown fell to 8-8 and 6-4.

Susquehannock 65, Dover 44: At Dover, Jalen Franklin led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 24 points. For the Eagles, Jakob Smyser scored 15 points. Susquehannock is now 8-5 overall and 4-4 in D-II. Dover fell to 1-14 and 0-9.

York Suburban 56, Kennard-Dale 41: At Suburban, Gavin Smith led the Trojans to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 15 points, including three from downtown. Teammate Avant Sweeney had 13 points. For the Rams, Zach Orwig scored 11 points. Suburban improved to 6-11 overall and 4-6 in the division. K-D is 6-11 and 4-5.

Fairfield 61, Hanover 52: At Hanover, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 27 points. Fairfield’s Cody Valentine had 13 points, including three behind the arc, while Griffin Tabler scored 12 points. For the Nighthawks, Chase Roberts and Ethan Killinger each scored 15 points. Fairfield is 8-8 overall and 6-6 in D-III. Hanover is 3-13 and 1-9.

