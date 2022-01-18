York-Adams division leaders roll to victories; other Tuesday boys' basketball results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams boys’ basketball division leaders put on impressive performances on Tuesday night, solidifying their first-place positions.

In Division I, Red Lion rolled to a 68-45 triumph at New Oxford.

In Division II, West York cruised to a road victory against its Route 74 rival, Dover, 73-24.

And in Division III, York Catholic remained perfect in D-III contests with a 68-46 pounding of visiting Bermudian Springs.

At New Oxford, the Lions roared to a sixth consecutive victory to improve to 11-4 overall and 8-1 in D-I. Evan Watt (23) and Mason Urey (22) combined for 45 Red Lion points. Watt had three 3-pointers. For the Colonials, Brennan Holmes scored 16 points, while Aden Strausbaugh knocked in 11 points.

At Dover, Jaden Walker led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Teammate A.J. Williams knocked in 11 points. As a team, the Bulldogs had 12 players contribute to the scoring column. For the Eagles, Jakob Smyer scored nine points. West York improved to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in D-II. Dover is 0-12 and 0-7.

At York Catholic, Luke Forjan led the Irish with 16 points. Michael Shelley knocked in 14 points for YC, including three from behind the arc, while Quinn Brennan scored 12 points. For the Eagles, Ethan Beachy scored 23 points. The Irish are 12-2 overall and 9-0 in D-III. The Irish have won five straight. Bermudian fell to 5-8 and 3-5.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 74, Eastern York 73 (2-OT): At Fawn Grove, the Rams trailed 42-31 entering the final quarter, but outscored the Golden Knights 20-9 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 51-51 and send it into overtime. K-D then outlasted Eastern in the two OT periods, 23-22, to grab the York-Adams Division II victory. Zach Orwig led the Rams with 20 points, including an 11-for-14 effort from the charity stripe. Also for the Rams, Koy Swanson knocked in 18 points, Garrett McCleary scored 14 points (including an 8-for-11 night at the foul line), and Levi Sharnetzka scored 12 points. For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman scored 26 points, including three from behind the arc. He was 11 for 14 at the foul line. Eastern's Jack Weaver knocked in 15 points, including four from behind the arc. As a team, the Rams were 32 for 42 from the charity stripe. K-D is now 6-9 overall and 4-4 in D-II. Eastern fell to 10-4 and 4-2.

Central York 67, York High 51: At Central, Greg Guidinger scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I win. Jacobi Baker added 19 points for the winners, while Ben Natal added 14. Jacere Vega's 19 points led York High. Omarion Newson added 14. Central York has won three straight to improve to 4-10 overall and 3-6 in D-I. York High fell to 4-9 and 2-6.

Dallastown 69, South Western 55: At Hanover, Conner Barto led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 18 points. D.J. Smith and Levere Powell each scored 14 points for Dallastown, while Dylan Leese knocked in 11 points. For the Mustangs, Seth Sager scored 14 points, while Sam Stefano knocked in 11 points and Shilo Bivens scored 10 points. Dallastown is now 7-7 overall and 5-3 in D-I. South Western is 6-10 and 4-5.

York Tech 57, Hanover 54: At Spry, Nate Gracey led the Spartans to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Anthony Torres knocked in 11 points for Tech, while Ethan Shimmel scored 10 points. For the Nighthawks, Chase Roberts scored 22 points, including five from behind the arc. Ethan Killinger scored 11 points for Hanover, while Justus Feeser added 10 points. Tech is now 5-12 overall and 4-7 in D-III. Hanover fell to 3-10 and 1-7.

Gettysburg 53, York Suburban 52: At Suburban, Trenton Ramirez-Keller led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by erupting for 27 points, including six from behind the arc. Teammate Michael Hankey knocked in 11 points. For the Trojans, Avant Sweeney scored 20 points, while Gavin Smith knocked in 13 points. Gettysburg is 7-8 overall and 4-3 in D-II. Suburban is 5-9 and 3-6.

Delone Catholic 52, Littlestown 45: At McSherrystown, the Squires surged to a seventh consecutive victory. Camdyn Keller led Delone to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 18 points. Teammate Coltyn Keller knocked in 16 points. For the Thunderbolts, Zyan Herr scored 16 points, including four from behind the arc, while Jake Bosley scored 14 points and Christopher Meakin knocked in 13 points. Delone is now 11-5 overall and 8-2 in D-III. Littlestown dropped to 10-4 and 6-2.

Fairfield 53, Fairfield 32: At Biglerville, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 17 points. Teammate Cody Valentine knocked in 11 points. For the Canners, Eli Weigle scored 12 points. Fairfield is now 7-6 overall and 5-4 in D-III. Biglerville is 1-14 and 0-9.

