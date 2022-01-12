Susquehannock hands West York its first loss; other Wednesday boys' basketball

STEVE HEISER

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock ended West York’s perfect boys’ basketball season on Wednesday night.

The Warriors used a 20-16 closing surge to wrap up a 59-54 road triumph over the Bulldogs.

West York entered the game at 11-0 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division II.

The Bulldogs were the last remaining unbeaten York-Adams boys’ team.

Susquehannock improved to 6-3 and 3-2.

The Warriors’ Jalen Franklin poured in 20 points, including 15 in the second half. Dan Benna added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

A.J. Williams had 15 points for West York, including three 3-pointers, while Jaden Walker added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic 66, York Tech 35: At York Catholic, Luke Forjan poured in 31 points to lead the first-place Irish to the York-Adams Division III win. For the Spartans, Anthony Torres scored 14 points. YC (9-2 overall) remained unbeaten in division play at 7-0. Tech fell to 3-12 and 2-6.

Red Lion 44, South Western 37: At Red Lion, the Lions won to remain alone in first place in York-Adams Division I. Sammy Vaught led the Lions with 15 points. Teammate Evan Watt knocked in 10 points. South Western was led by Seth Sager's 15 points, while Sam Stefano added 10. Red Lion is now 9-4 overall and 5-1 in D-I. South Western dropped to 6-7 and 4-3.

Eastern York 65, York Suburban 52: At Suburban, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory with 19 points. Teammate Jake Weaver knocked in 15 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Trojans, Avant Sweeney poured in 25 points, while Kai Stryhn scored 10 points. Eastern is now 9-2 overall and 4-1 in D-II. Suburban dropped to 4-8 and 2-4.

Northeastern 61, York High 44: At York High, Chase Kloster scored 20 points to lead the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Karron Mallory scored 16 points. For the Bearcats, Jacere Vega scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Northeastern is now 8-5 overall and 4-2 in the division. York High dropped to 3-6 and 1-4.

New Oxford 60, Dallastown 58: At New Oxford, the Colonials captured the York-Adams Division I victory behind 19 points from Aden Strausbaugh. Nick Calvo-Perez knocked in 14 points for New Oxford, while Brennan Holmes scored 10 points. For the Wildcats, DJ Smith scored 16 points, while teammate Conner Barto scored 15 points. The Colonials were 25 for 38 from the foul line. New Oxford is 6-6 overall and 3-4 in D-I. Dallastown is 5-7 and 3-3.

Gettysburg 52, Kennard-Dale 43: At Gettysburg, Michael Hankey led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 14 points. Gettysburg improved to 5-6 overall and 2-2 in D-II. K-D is 4-9 and 2-4.

Littlestown 63, Biglerville 33: At Littlestown, Jon Forster got his 100th career coaching victory. Cole Riley led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 17 points. Teammate Jake Bosley knocked in 12 points. For the Canners, Eli Weigle scored 10 points. Littlestown is 10-3 overall and 6-1 in D-III. Biglerville is 1-11 and 0-7.

Delone Catholic 60, Hanover 39: At Hanover, Bryson Kopp poured in 20 points, including three 3-pointers, while Asher Rudolph added 14 points and Coltyn Keller chipped in 10 points. Casey Lara had 20 points for Hanover. Delone improved to 8-5 overall and 6-2 in York-Adams Division II. Hanover fell to 3-9 and 1-6.

