Red Lion wins showdown, now alone atop York-Adams D-I; other Monday boys' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

MANCHESTER – In York-Adams Division I boys’ basketball, there are no certainties.

On a given night, any program can beat another, regardless of record.

In an era of parity, Monday evening’s clash between Northeastern and Red Lion was a showdown of the division’s top two programs – at least thus far.

Led by big nights from Evan Watt (20 points) and Sammy Vaught (17 points), the Lions built up a cushion early on and were able to hang on for a characteristically tough 62-53 D-I triumph.

Red Lion improved to 5-1 in division play and 8-4 overall, while the Bobcats fell to 4-2 and 7-5. The Lions are now alone in first.

“Right now, they’ve established themselves,” Northeastern coach Jon Eyster said of the Lions. “They’ve got a nice combination of some shooters, they got a big that can play defense and they’re pretty smart players.”

The defending D-I champion Lions raced out to an 11-2 advantage with two minutes left in the first quarter and never trailed.

That isn’t to say the Bobcats didn’t nip at that lead. The hosts closed to within four or five points several times. A 10-2 run to begin the second half pulled Northeastern within five midway through the third.

Getting over the hump, however, proved insurmountable. The Lions were able to respond to Northeastern’s runs with some big answers of their own.

“They had a lot of momentum and made it close,” Watt said. “But we just stuck with it and got to the line and made some shots and just played hard.”

The Lions made things tough for Bobcats standout Karron Mallory, especially in the first half. The league’s top 3-point specialist was held to two points in the opening half en route to 13 points for the contest, which was five below his season average.

“They did a good job of taking Karron out of the flow,” Eyster said. “And we didn’t have other guys kind of fill in and we just dug ourselves a big enough whole that we couldn’t get out of.”

The silver lining for Eyster and his squad is that they will get a rematch with the Lions in a few weeks. Between now and then, especially in D-I, there’s no certainty that the rematch will again pair the best two teams in the circuit.

“This win put us in a good position heading into the second part of the season,” Red Lion coach Steve Schmehl said. “But we lost a tight one at Spring Grove (last week) that we thought we were going to win. So, it’s a battle every night.”

Both teams still have games against Central York (1-10, 0-6 D-I) and York High (3-5, 1-3) left on their schedules. Northeastern will take on the Bearcats Wednesday, while the Lions will get them Friday.

While the Panthers and York High are having down seasons by their usual lofty standards, neither Eyster nor Schmehl believe those contests are gimmies.

“Every team has a shot,” Schmehl said of the division. “And if you come and are ready to play, (anyone) can beat anyone.”

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic 58, Littlestown 51: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish won the battle of York-Adams Division III unbeatens. The Irish moved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in D-III. Littlestown fell to 9-3 and 5-1. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 24 points. Teammate Brady Walker knocked in 11 points. For the Thunderbolts, Christopher Meakin knocked in 18 points, while Zyan Herr knocked in 14 points and Jake Bosley scored 11 points.

West York 64, Kennard-Dale 40: At Fawn Grove, AJ Williams led the unbeaten Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 18 points. Teammate David McGladrie knocked in 15 points. For the Rams, Koy Swanson and Levi Sharnetzka each scored 11 points. West York improved to 5-0 in the division and 11-0 overall. K-D is 4-8 and 2-3.

Dallastown 67, Central York 53: At Dallastown, DJ Smith led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 25 points. Teammate Connor Barto knocked in 20 points. For the Panthers, Ben Natal scored 19 points, while Jacobi Baker knocked in 10 points. Dallastown is 5-6 overall and 3-2 in D-I. Central fell to 1-10 and 0-6.

Eastern York 68, Dover 52: At Wrightsville, Carter Wamsley led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Teammate Austin Bausman knocked in 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. For the Eagles, Logan Schade scored 11 points, while Omari Casiano knocked in 10 points. Eastern stands at 8-2 overall and 3-1 in D-III. Dover fell to 0-9 and 0-4.

Spring Grove 56, New Oxford 34: At Spring Grove, Avin Myers led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I victory by pouring in 28 points. Ethan Glass knocked in 11 points for the Rockets, while Connor New scored 10 points. For the Colonials, Breman Holmes scored 10 points. Spring Grove is now 4-5 overall and 3-2 in D-I. New Oxford is 5-6 and 2-4.

Susquehannock 69, Gettysburg 67: At Glen Rock, Jalen Franklin led the York County Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 21 points. Joshua Franklin and Abass Ndiaye each scored 10 points for the winners. For the visitors, Trent Ramirez-Keller poured in 28 points, including five from behind the arc. Susquehannock is now 5-3 overall and 2-2 in D-II. Gettysburg is 4-6 and 1-2.

Delone Catholic 46, Bermudian Springs 23: At McSherrystown, Coltyn Keller led the Squires with 13 points to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Teammate Camdyn Keller knocked in 10 points. Delone improved to 7-5 overall and 5-2 in D-III. Bermudian is 4-6 and 3-3.

Fairfield 46, York Tech 41: At Spry, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 19 points. Teammate Cody Valentine knocked in 11 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Spartans, Nate Gracey knocked in 14 points, including four from behind the arc, while Anthony Torres knocked in 13 points. Fairfield is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in D-III. Tech dropped to 3-11 and 2-5.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.