Undefeated West York rolls in Division II showdown; other Tuesday boys' hoops

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

WRIGHTSVILLE – The old adage says that defense wins championships.

If that saying holds true, the West York boys’ basketball team has a lot to look forward to this season.

On the road Tuesday evening against rival Eastern York, the Bulldogs figured to face one of their biggest tests thus far in the young season against a strong Golden Knights squad.

Enter the West York defense, which came into the night leading the York-Adams League with a stingy 40.8 points-per-game average.

Tuesday, the Bulldogs improved on that.

West York made life miserable all evening for the Knights whenever they had the ball. Finding both rhythm and space in short supply, the Eastern boys struggled for much of the 32 minutes of action.

While the West York boys weren’t especially sharp offensively, they didn’t have to be on a night when the defense held the Knights to a season low in points in a 55-28 victory.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Division II while simultaneously adding some space between themselves and Eastern, which fell to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

“I thought there was a lot of hand-checking early, which knocked us off of our spots,” Eastern coach Justin Seitz said. “We didn’t get to the spots that we wanted to, and we didn’t make shots.”

“The good thing is that it’s only one game,” Seitz added.

Even the Bulldogs were surprised at the ease of the win: Not even the Bulldogs believed that they would be able to pull their starters midway through the fourth quarter on Tuesday, but that’s just what happened.

The West York defense held the Knights to nine points in the first half. The Bulldogs also shut out Eastern York standout Austin Bausman over the first two quarters. Bausman entered the night averaging 20.4 points per game.

“We had confidence that we could win the game,” West York coach Garrett Bull said. “But not quite in that fashion.”

Second quarter key: Both sides struggled to find the basket in the first quarter, when each team scored just five points.

The Bulldogs, however, started the second period on a 9-0 run that shifted momentum while also putting the Knights on their heels.

Lacking a big-time scorer such as Bausman, the Bulldogs instead rely on a collaboration of players to fill up the scoresheet each night. That recipe worked out nicely Tuesday. Three West York players reached double figures, led by a 14-point night by senior David McGladrie.

Defense comes up big: “They’re a very good team,” McGladrie said of Eastern. “We were studying them hard and this was a big game. They’re division rivals and we came in here to win, so that’s a good feeling. The defense played pretty well, so it was fun.”

Bull pointed out that his defense was the catalyst for much of the team’s offense throughout the night.

“Everything that we got in the second quarter (when West York outscored Eastern 19-4) was created by our defense,” Bull said. “The defense created a tipped ball, a loose ball or a rebound outlet that got us into transition, and we started to finish with a layup.”

Hot start is satisfying: There’s no doubt that the hot start to the season is extra satisfying to the West York players.

After the disappointment of missing out on the District 3 playoffs last year because of a quarantine that started on the day of the team’s scheduled playoff contest last spring, the Bulldogs have worked hard to improve, thrive and, hopefully, get some redemption.

“We ended our season last year by not being able to play our district game,” McGladrie said. “We had some mixed-up feelings there and we started seeing (it come together) during fall workouts. And we started seeing that, yeah, we could be something pretty special.”

Too much enthusiasm? Bull is hoping the Bulldogs’ fast start will help generate enthusiasm from the West York students and community as the season progresses.

“We’re looking to fill up the gym,” Bull said earlier this season.

While pleased to see a large contingent of Bulldog fans at Tuesdays’ contest, perhaps the only thing that annoyed Bull all night was the site of seeing some members of his school’s student section stomping on the Eastern logo at midcourt after the game.

“I yelled at them to knock it off,” Bull said. “It’s high school sports and I love that both student sections were into it, but I want the kids to be respectful. Now we didn’t have this last year, we didn’t have fans, so it’s good that the kids can enjoy it, but I told (Coach Seitz) that I was sorry about what happened because I don’t like the see that.”

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 48, Red Lion 47 (OT): At Spring Grove, the Rockets outscored the Lions 4-3 in the overtime period to capture the York-Adams Division I home victory. Red Lion suffered its first D-I loss. Jacob McCoy and Connor New each scored 11 points for the Rockets. For the Lions, Evan Watt had 18 points, while Sammy Vaught knocked in 17 points. Spring Grove is 3-5 overall and 2-2 in D-I. Red Lion is 5-4 and 3-1.

York Catholic 44, Delone Catholic 33: At York Catholic, the Irish trailed 29-28 entering the final quarter but rallied in the final eight minutes to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 20 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate John Forjan knocked in nine points. For the Squires, Asher Rudolph scored 11 points. York Catholic improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in D-III. Delone fell to 4-5 and 2-2.

South Western 64, New Oxford 57: At South Western, Shilo Bivins led the Mustangs with 20 points to help them secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Teammate Seth Sager knocked in 12 points. For the Colonials, Brennan Holmes scored 21 points, while Aden Strausbaugh knocked in 12 points. South Western is 4-5 overall and 2-2 in D-I. New Oxford is 4-4 and 2-2.

York Tech 52, Biglerville 42: At Spry, the Spartans earned the York-Adams Division III victory. Ja' Mar Johnson led the Spartans with 19 points. Teammate Ethan Shimmel knocked in 10 points. For the Canners, Anthony Cervantes scored 17 points. Tech improved to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in D-III. Biglerville is 1-8 and 0-4.

Fairfield 48, Hanover 34: At Fairfield, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 25 points. For the Nighthawks, Ethan Kellinger scored 14 points. Fairfield moved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in D-III. Hanover is 2-7 and 0-4.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.