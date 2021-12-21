Austin Bausman's 39-point outburst leads Eastern York to win; other Tuesday boys' hoops

STEVE HEISER

The Eastern York boys’ basketball team and Austin Bausman seem determined to erase the memories of last season.

Bausman erupted for 39 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday night to lead the Golden Knights to a 64-50 victory at Susquehannock in a York-Adams Division II affair.

The 6-foot, 4-inch junior made 15 field goals, including one 3-pointer, while also going 8 for 9 at the foul line. His monster effort included 13 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second quarter, eight in the third quarter and seven in the final quarter. His big first-quarter effort powered the Knights to a 21-8 lead that they never relinquished.

Eastern is trying to bounce back from a 5-13 season in 2020-2021, which included a 4-8 mark in D-II.

Freshman Carter Wamsley added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Eastern on Tuesday.

Jalen Franklin had 19 points to lead Susquehannock (3-3, 0-2), while Dan Benna added 16 points.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown 51, Northeastern 49: At Manchester, the Wildcats trailed 37-35 at the end of the third quarter but made up the difference in the final eight minutes to capture the Division I victory. Connor Barto led the Wildcats (2-4, 2-1) with 19 points. Teammate Dylan Lease knocked in 10 points. For the Bobcats (3-3, 2-1), Karron Mallory scored 17 points, while Chase Kloster scored 11 points.

New Oxford 74, York High 63: At New Oxford, Aden Strausbaugh led the Colonials to the Division I victory by scoring a game-high 19 points, including a 7-for-8 night at the charity stripe. Brittyn Eakins knocked in 16 points for New Oxford (2-3 overall, 2-1 in D-I), while Brennan Holmes scored 14. For the Bearcats (1-4, 1-2), Daveyon Lydner scored a team-high 18 points, while Sharell Jones knocked in 12 points.

Delone Catholic 57, York Tech 45: At McSherrystown, Coltyn Keller and Asher Rudolph led the Squires to the Division III victory by each scoring 12 points. Teammate Gage Zimmerman knocked in 11 points. For the Spartans, Nate Gracey scored 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Delone is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the division. Tech is 1-5 and 1-2.

