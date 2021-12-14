'Unselfish' West York off to 3-0 start, but wants more; other Tuesday's boys' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

WEST YORK – The West York boys’ basketball team is eagerly awaiting the day when it will play in front of a packed house in the school’s new gym.

After the COVID-19 pandemic limited attendance to a select audience last season, there is no such restriction for this campaign.

While the house wasn’t completely packed, the student section was loud and energetic Tuesday evening when the Bulldogs hosted York-Adams Division II foe Gettysburg. With most of the section decked out in Christmas pajamas, the West York boys seemed to feel just as comfortable on the court.

Jaden Walker, who was limited to just 15 points in two wins over the weekend at the York Suburban Tournament, poured in a season-best 24 points to lead a balanced Bulldogs attack to a convincing 68-37 triumph over the Warriors.

Both teams entered the contest at 2-0. It was the D-II opener for both programs.

“We’ve learned to play together and play as a team,” Walker said. “We’ve improved a lot on defense compared to last year and are just doing everything as a team.”

Balanced Bulldogs attack: The Bulldogs’ balance was evident in the scorebook. Walker was the only West York player to break double digits. Other than Walker, the Bulldogs spread the scoring around.

“We’re definitely balanced for sure,” West York coach Garrett Bull said. “And unselfish. Guys are sharing the ball and we’re trying to build a toughness defensively.”

Gettysburg shorthanded: Tuesday’s effort was important. The Warriors, coming off a title in their own tip-off tournament, figure to be a challenger for the D-II title this year. Playing shorthanded without starters Ian McLean and Brandon Myers in the lineup, the Gettysburg team that West York saw Tuesday likely was not a true reflection of what to expect in the future.

“I know one had a concussion and two others had the flu, so that’s tough,” Bull said. “I’m sure when we go to Gettysburg the second time around that it’s going to be a totally different team and a different game.”

Walker breaks out: There’s no doubt the Bulldogs are a tougher team to face when Walker is filling the basket. Over the weekend at the Suburban Tournament, Walker drew a lot of attention defensively from both Bishop McDevitt and Suburban. The West York senior found more open space Tuesday and took advantage of it, scoring 16 of his points in the opening half.

“He was defended really hard this weekend,” Bull said of Walker. “They tried to deny him the ball so he didn’t get as many shots this weekend, but we just kept telling him that it’s going to come because we have enough talent to make it hard on teams to keep playing him like that. Tonight, they played that zone and it was nice when his first one finally went in, that kind of opened the floodgates and gave him some confidence.”

Enjoying playing in front of fans: Walker enjoyed getting the chance to play in front of more fans at home for the first time since his sophomore campaign. Their energy and enthusiasm were noticed and appreciated.

“It was amazing,” Walker said. “It feels great to play in front of fans again.”

Bull is hoping the team’s quick start to the season will drive more students and parents to come out to their home games this year. Tuesday was a start, but Bull is hoping to see a lot more Friday night when the team hosts rival Dover.

“I told the guys that we can’t expect to pack the gym when we’re not winning games,” Bull said. “Hopefully we’ll keep winning some games and more and more people will start to get excited and come out. Friday, we have Dover so I’m hoping this place will be juiced up.”

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford 65, Central York 58: At New Oxford, Brittyn Eakins led the Colonials to the D-I victory by scoring a team-high 15 points. Also for New Oxford (1-2), Aden Strausbaugh knocked in 14 points, while Nick Calvo-Perez scored 10 points. For the Panthers (0-3), Ethan Dotson scored a game-high 17 points, including four from behind the arc, while Jacobi Baker scored 16 points and Ben Natal knocked in 12 points.

Red Lion 60, York High 54: At Red Lion, the Lions (2-1) used a 24-17 fourth-quarter surge to rally for the win. Evan Watt poured in 25 points to lead the Lions, including four 3-pointers. York High (0-3) was led by Daveyon Lydner (18 points) and Jacere Vega (17 points).

Dallastown 61, Spring Grove 47: At Spring Grove, Connor Barto led the Wildcats to the D-I victory by scoring a team-high 14 points. Also for Dallastown, D.J. Smith scored 12 points, Levere Powell knocked in 11 points (including three from behind the arc) and Dylan Lease scored 10 points. For the Rockets, Jacob McCoy scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Both teams are now 1-2.

Kennard-Dale 61, Susquehannock 56: At Fawn Grove, Dylan Logue led the Rams (1-2) to the D-II victory by scoring a game-high 18 points. Also for K-D, Zach Orwig knocked in 14 points, Garrett McCleary scored 12 points and Koy Swanson knocked in 10 points. For the Warriors (2-1), Joshua Franklin scored a team-high 15 points, while Ezra Davis scored 11 points.

York Catholic 64, Fairfield 41: At York Catholic, Luke Forjan led the Irish (2-0) to the D-III victory by scoring a game-high 24 points. Teammate John Forjan knocked in 15 points. For the Green Knights (2-1), Eric Ball scored a team-high 13 points.

Bermudian Springs 52, York Tech 41: At Spry, Ethan Beachy scored a game-high 22 points, including three from behind the arc, to lead the Eagles to the D-III victory. Tyson Carpenter knocked in 10 points for Bermudian (1-2). For the Spartans (0-3), Anthony Torres scored a team-high 13 points.

Delone Catholic 55, Biglerville 15: At McSherrystown, Gage Zimmerman led the Squires (2-1) to the D-III victory by scoring a game-high 13 points. Teammate Asher Rudolph scored 10 points. Biglerville fell to 0-3.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.