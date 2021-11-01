Boys' basketball standout from central Pennsylvania commits to Power Five program

THE (CARLISLE) SENTINEL (TNS)

Former Trinity High School basketball standout Chance Westry is heading south.

Making his verbal commitment on abc27 Sunday at The Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg, Westry announced his commitment to Auburn University, where he'll play under the direction of eight-year head coach Bruce Pearl. Westry played his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Shamrocks before transferring to Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, last year. He's currently at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

Westry played five games with Sierra Canyon last season, averaging 14.2 points per game.

According to 247sports.com, Westry is a four-star recruit and had 17 offers on the table, including Power Five scholarships from Louisiana State University, Syracuse University, Arizona State University and the University of Southern California. According to 247sports, he ranks as the No. 31 recruit in the country and ninth among small forwards. He's labeled the third-best player in the state of Arizona.

Westry narrowed his list to 10 schools ahead of Sunday's commitment announcement to the program.

Prior to joining Hillcrest Prep, Westry was among the Mid-Penn Conference's most premier scorers. In his freshman campaign, Westry accrued a 15.9 point, 4.5 rebound and 3.7 assist per game average. His numbers ballooned his sophomore year, totaling 23.8 points per game, coupled with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Westry helped the Shamrocks to a PIAA Class 3-A Championship game in 2019 against Lincoln Park, where they ultimately fell 73-72. Westry concluded his time at Trinity with a 2019-20 All-State Class 3-A Player of the Year nod and is a member of Trinity's 1,000-point club.