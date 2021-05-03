Complete list of Pennsylvania sports writers' all-state boys' basketball teams for 2021

STAFF REPORT

Following are the 2021 all-state boys’ basketball teams as selected by Pennsylvania sports writers.

Class 6-A

First Team

Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood, 6-3 senior (POY)

Devin Carney, Butler, 6-0 junior

Stevie Mitchell, Wilson, 6-2 senior

Moro Osumanu, Reading High, 6-6 senior

Marcus Randolph, Archbishop Wood, 6-5 senior

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading High, 6-1 sophomore

Second Team

Khalil Farmer, Roman Catholic, 6-3 junior

Christian Fermin, Pocono Mountain West, 6-8 junior

Josh Jones, North Penn, 6-5 senior

Demetrius Lilley, Lower Merion, 6-9 junior

Daeshon Shepherd, Archbishop Wood, 6-5 senior

Jaylen Stinson, Archbishop Wood, 6-0 senior

Third Team

Daniel Alcantara, Reading High, 6-6 junior

Xzayvier Brown, Roman Catholic, 6-1 sophomore

Kai Cipalla, Warwick, 6-3 senior

Daniel Skillings, Roman Catholic, 6-5 junior

Drew Stover, Upper Dublin, 6-7 senior

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 6-2 junior

Coach: Rick Perez, Reading

Class 5-A

First Team

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Sr., Archbishop Ryan (POY)

Karell Watkins, 6-5 Sr., Chester

Khali Horton, 6-8 Soph., Erie Cathedral Prep

Rodney Gallagher, 5-11 Soph., Laurel Highlands

Brayden Reynolds, 6-2 Sr., Chartiers Valley

Justin Edwards, 6-6 Soph., Imhotep

Malik Edwards, 6-2 Sr., Bonner-Prendergast

Second Team

Griffin Barrouk, 6-5 Sr., Bayard Rustin

C. J. Miles, 6-1 Sr., Bangor

Mike Dunn, 6-3 Sr., Trinity

Christian Tomasco, 6-9 Sr., Archbishop Ryan

Liam Galla, 6-5 Sr., Erie Cathedral Prep

Fareed Burton, 5-11 Sr., Chester

Third Team

Rhamir Barno, 6-0 Soph., Imhotep

Jayden Statum, 6-0 Jr., Shippensburg

Ty Burton, 5-10 Fr., Lampeter-Strasburg

Nate McGill, 6-4 Sr., Northern

Mike Wells, 6-3 Jr., New Castle

Denzel Figueroa, 6-5 Jr., Engineering & Science

Coach: Steve Piotrowicz, Erie Prep

Class 4-A

First Team

Hysier Miller, 6-2 Sr., Neumann-Goretti (POY)

Peyton Mele, 6-3 Sr., Hickory

Anquan Hill, 6-8 Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Liam Joyce, 6-6 Jr., Allentown Central Catholic

Tyson Thomas, 6-1 Jr., Allentown Central Catholic

Trey Martin, 6-4 Jr., Boiling Springs

Second Team

Andrew Ammerman, 6-7 Sr., North Catholic

Braden Bohannon, 5-11 Sr., Elco

Adou Thiero, 6-2 Jr., Quaker Valley

Connor Evans, 6-5 Sr., Hickory

Dakari Bradford, 6-5 Sr., Lincoln Park (tie)

Moses Hipps, 6-3 Fr., Archbishop Carroll (tie)

Third Team

Damon Gripp, 6-3 Sr., Tyrone

Devin Whitlock, 5-9 Jr., Belle Vernon

Jayden Weishaar, 6-0 Sr., Littlestown

Alex Walinski, 6-4 Sr., New Hope-Solebury

Michael Brooks, 6-0 Sr., Grove City

Coach: Dennis Csensits, Allentown Central Catholic

Class 3-A

First Team

Idris Ali, 5-9 Sr. Loyalsock (POY)

Nisine Poplar, 6-5 Sr., Math, Civics & Sciences

Saraj Ali, 6-5 Jr., Loyalsock

Jevin Muniz, 6-5 Sr., Executive Education

Aaron Collins, 5-11 Sr., Erie First Christian

Brendan Boyle, 5-10 Jr., Notre Dame-Green Pond

Second Team

Ty Barrett, 6-0 Jr., Troy

Justin Moore, 6-1 Jr., Bishop McDevitt

Michael Balichik, 6-3 Sr., Mount Carmel

Devin Atkinson 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Catholic

IV Pettit, 6-2 Jr., Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6-4 Jr., Executive Education

Third Team

Kody Kratzer, 6-3 Sr., Palmerton

Matt Whysong, 6-0 Jr., Chestnut Ridge

Brandon Reed, 5-9 Sr., Riverside

Ethan Hartman, 6-5 Sr., Warrior Run

Benny Cano, 6-3 Sr., Greenville

Cameron Khoza, 6-7 Sr., Bishop Guilfoyle

Jace Miner, 6-3 Sr., Brookville

Coach: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock

Class 2-A

First Team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3 Jr., Sacred Heart (POY)

Dante Spadafora, 6-0 Sr., Sacred Heart

Quadir Miller, 5-11 Sr., Constitution

Camden Hurst, 6-1 Soph., Lancaster Mennonite

Jackson Juzang, 5-11 Jr., Winchester Thurston

Symir Priester, 6-4 Sr., Sankofa Freedom Academy

Second Team

Cole Fisher, 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Jacob Beccles, 6-3 Jr., Constitution

Kaden Claar, 6-0 Jr., Portage

Sky-Ler Thomas, 6-5 Sr., Kennedy Catholic

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6-4 Jr., Canton

Tyler Poznanski, 5-11 Sr., Conemaugh Twp. (tie)

Ryan Sinclair, 6-0 Sr., Glendale (tie)

Third Team

Preston Rainey, 6-1 Sr., Portage

Hector Tiburcio, 6-1 Jr., Antietam

Brevan Williams, 6-3 Jr., Greensburg CC

Earle Greer, 6-4 Jr., Delco Christian

Shemar Wilbanks, 6-0 Soph., Sankofa Freedom Academy

Coach: Mike Rodriguez, Sacred Heart

Class 1-A

First Team

Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Sr. Berlin Brothersvalley (POY)

David Hill, 6-1 Sr., St. John’s Neumann

Davion Hill, 6-0 Soph., St. John’s Neumann

Vince Fryock, 6-0 Sr., Shade

Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity

Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6 Jr., Pottsville Nativity

Second Team

Aaron Bailey, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg

Kaden Koleszarik, 5-9 Sr., Shade

Vinnie Cugini, 6-1 Soph., Aquinas Academy

Noah Spencer, 5-10 Sr., North Penn-Liberty

Abe Countryman, 6-5 Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley

Scotty Zoscin, 6-1 Sr., Weatherly

Third Team

Matt Stanley, 5-10 Soph., Union

Kevaughn Price, 6-2 Jr., Bishop Canevin

DeMajh Salisbery, 6-1 Soph., La Academia

Dom Elliott, 6-4 Sr., Bishop Canevin

Devon Hemer, 6-5 Sr., Rochester

JD Azulay, 6-2 Jr., Rochester

Coach: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity

Non PIAA

First Team

Jordan Longino, 6-5 Sr., Germantown Academy (POY)

Jameel Brown, 6-4 Jr., Haverford School

Derek Lively, 7-0 Jr., Westtown

Jaren Warley, 6-5 Sr., Westtown

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Sr., The Hill School

Ed Holland, 6-6 Sr., Friends’ Central

Second Team

Rahdir Hicks, 6-0 Sr., Malvern Prep

Ny’Mire Little, 6-4 Sr., Westtown

Onyekachi Nzeh, 6-9 Soph., George School

Mushin Muhammed, 6-1 Soph., Germantown Friends

Fran Oschell, 6-6 Sr., Malvern Prep

Quin Berger, 6-1 Jr., Westtown

Coach: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen School