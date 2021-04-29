Two-sport York Suburban High standout announces transfer to Virginia prep school

ROB ROSE

York Suburban is in need of a new starting point guard and quarterback.

Junior Camden Brewer announced on Thursday that he will transfer to Blue Ridge School, a prep program located in Virginia.

"To start off, I would like to thank everyone in the York Suburban community: my coaches, teammates and the fans who supported our school and teams for my three years spent at Suburban," Brewer wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I will be attending prep school, Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia."

In a post on Instagram, Brewer added that he will continue playing both football and basketball next year and will forever be a Trojan.

As a junior, Brewer recorded 1,482 passing yards and threw 17 touchdown passes, second to only Central York's Beau Pribula in both categories. Brewer was the York-Adams League Division II first-team all-star quarterback.

During the winter, Brewer led the York Suburban boys' basketball team to the District 3 quarterfinals after winning the Y-A D-II title. Brewer averaged 14 points per game and was a Y-A D-II first-team all-star.

Brewer is the second Trojan to transfer from the school this year. Sophomore basketball standout Savon Sutton joined Legacy Early College High School, a charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, in January.

Sutton had several NCAA Division I offers before he left York Suburban, but has picked up even more since joining the powerhouse Legacy Charter squad. On Wednesday, Sutton announced his latest pair of scholarship offers from the University of Massachusetts and George Mason University.

