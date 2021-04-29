Littlestown High basketball standout Jayden Weishaar named to 4-A all-state third team

ROB ROSE

Jayden Weishaar has been selected as one of the best boys' basketball players in the state.

The Littlestown High School senior was named to the Class 4-A all-state third team by Pennsylvania's sports writers.

Weishaar averaged 17.5 points per game and led Littlestown to a 17-4 record during the 2021 regular season. Littlestown defeated York Catholic in its final regular-season game to claim its fourth straight York-Adams League Division III title.

“That’s four straight,” Weishaar said after the win. “I have been here four years and got them all. It’s great knowing we finished it off. It just feels amazing.”

After the division title, Weishaar led his team to the District 3 4-A title game at Middletown. Despite a halftime lead, Littlestown lost the game, 69-53.

Littlestown head coach Jonathan Forster consoled an upset Weishaar after he walked off the floor for the final time in the fourth quarter.

“You have accomplished a ton in four years,” Forster said of his message to Weishaar. “You’re a 1,400-1,500-point scorer and you have a bright future.”

Weishaar was No. 7 in the Y-A League in scoring average and second in 3-pointers with 42.

One of Weishaar's best games in 2021 came in Littlestown's season-opening triumph over West York, when he erupted for 38 points in a Thunderbolts victory.

The senior standout was the lone Y-A League boys' basketball player to make an all-state team among the four teams that have been released thus far, classes 1-A through 4-A.

The Class 5-A and the Class 6-A teams are set for release on Friday and Saturday.

