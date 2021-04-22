Area players to team up at powerhouse IMG Academy basketball program

ROB ROSE

Two of the area's top basketball players will join forces next season at a premier program.

Former Gettysburg High School standout Quadir Copeland recently announced he will transfer to IMG Academy for his senior season. Another York County athlete, Jarace Walker, already attends the school in Bradenton, Florida, known for producing NCAA Division I athletes. Walker formerly was a student-athlete n the Southern York County School District.

Copeland spent last season at Life Center Academy after he transferred from Gettysburg High following a sensational junior season. The 6-foot, 6-inch point guard reclassified to the 2022 class, giving him another year of high school eligibility.

The former Warrior currently holds scholarship offers from several NCAA D-I schools, including Syracuse, Maryland, Miami and Penn State.

In 2019, Copeland led Gettysburg to an undefeated regular season en route to a York-Adams Division II title and averaged 22 points per game.

Walker enters his senior season at IMG looking for a second national championship. The 6-8, 220-pound forward won the title as a freshman and made the final four with his talented team last season.

Multiple elite NCAA D-I programs have interest in Walker. The No. 6 recruit in the 2022 class holds 19 scholarship offers, including top teams such as North Carolina, Alabama, Michigan and Maryland.

From its 2021 class, IMG Academy sent players to Michigan, Syracuse, Alabama, Indiana and LSU, and had six players in the top 100 prospects, according to 247Sports.

