York-Adams League coaches select 2020-21 boys' basketball all-stars

Rob Rose
York Dispatch

Dallastown’s Michael Dickson and Red Lion’s Davante Dennis were so good this year the York-Adams League Division I teams couldn’t decide who was better.

The standout seniors split the Y-A D-I Player of the Year honor after each had a special season. Dickson was second in the Y-A League at 23.3 points per game, while Dennis was sixth at 17.6 ppg.

Dallastown vs Red Lion during boys' basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Red Lion would win the game 48-27. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Despite the strong seasons, neither player has his college plans set yet. Dennis has received a pair of NCAA Division I football offers from Central Michigan and Massachusetts. Dickson is set for a string of visits soon, according to Dallastown coach Mike Grassel.

With Red Lion going from a losing record in 2020 to a Y-A League D-I title this season, naturally coach Steve Schmehl was selected as Coach of the Year.

York Suburban's Aidan Hughley looks to the hoop against pressure from Mechanicsburg's Tyree Morris in a District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball first-round game at York Suburban Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Trojans overcame a 6-point halftime deficit to win 67-54. Bill Kalina photo

York Suburban senior Aidan Hughley locked up his spot at NCAA D-II Shepherd University in West Virginia before the season started and proved why once the games began. Hughley averaged 15.5 ppg and led the Trojans to a Y-A D-II title, earning him the division’s Player of the Year honor.

Along with fellow senior Alon Gorham and junior Camden Brewer, York Suburban followed up its division title with a trip to the District 3 semifinal, which included an upset road win over previously undefeated Northern York. The successful season ended with first-year coach Mitch Kemp being named Coach of the Year.

Littlestown's Jayden Weishaar, right, moves the ball down the court while York Catholic's Quinn Brennan defends during YAIAA Division III boys' title game action at York Catholic High School in York City, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Littlestown would win the game 57-41. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The Littlestown duo of senior Jayden Weishaar and Johnathan Forster made it a clean sweep of schools claiming each league’s top player and coach award. Weishaar was named the Y-A D-III Player of the Year, while Forster was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Weishaar was No. 7 in the Y-A League in scoring at 17.5 points per game and led the Thunderbolts to the District 3 title game.

With Littlestown capturing its fourth straight Y-A D-III title and its first trip to the district championship in over 40 years, Forster earned the division’s top coach selection.

Following is a complete list of the Y-A League all-stars.

Red Lion Head Coach Steve Schmehl during District III, Class 6-A first round basketball action against Manheim Township at Red Lion, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Division I:

Co-Players of the Year: Michael Dickson, Dallastown and Davante Dennis, Red Lion.

Coach of the Year: Steve Schmehl, Red Lion.

First Team: Nolan Hubbs, Central York; Greg Guidinger, Central York; Connor Jenkins, New Oxford; Karron Mallory, Northeastern.

Second Team: AJ Virata, Red Lion; Evan Watt, Red Lion; Jadon Green, Dallastown; Kaden Hamilton, Northeastern; Antoine Beard, York High.

Honorable Mention: Kai’ryn Brown, Central York; Rashim Lee, York High; Diarmid Stewart, Spring Grove; Braden Carver, New Oxford; John Fenwick, South Western; Shilo Bivins, South Western; Seth Sager, South Western.

New York Suburban boys' basketball coach Mitch Kemp is shown with his sister, Jess Barley, who has led the Suburban' girls' basketball program for nearly a decade.

Division II:

Player of the Year: Aidan Hughley, York Suburban.

Coach of the Year: Mitch Kemp, York Suburban.

First Team: Jalen Franklin, Susquehannock; Carter Day, Kennard-Dale, Camden Brewer, York Suburban; Ty Nalls, West York; Micah Myers, Eastern York.

Second Team: Alon Gorham, York Suburban; Drew Dressell, Kennard-Dale; Jaden Walker, West York; Austin Bausman, Eastern York; Trenton Ramirez-Keller, Gettysburg.

Honorable Mention: Josh Franklin, Susquehannock; Jacob Smyser, Dover; AJ Williams, West York; Tristan Sawmiller, Eastern York; Mike Hankey, Gettysburg; Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale; Pierce Ragland, Kennard-Dale; Dan Benna, Susquehannock; Michael Staub, Susquehannock.

York Catholic vs Littlestown during boys' basketball action at York Catholic High School in York City, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Littlestown would win the game 57-41. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Division III:

Player of the Year: Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown.

Coach of the Year: Johnathan Forster, Littlestown.

First Team: Luke Forjan, York Catholic; Drew Parker, Biglerville; Jake Bosley, Littlestown; Preston Boeckel, York Catholic; Nik Nordberg, Fairfield.

Second Team: Kyle Garman, Hanover; Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs; Zyaire Myers, Hanover; Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs; Camdyn Keller, Delone Catholic; Rachard Holder, Littlestown.

Honorable Mention: Abdias Hernandez, York Tech; Eric Ball, Fairfield; Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic; Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs; Jacob Shriver, Bermudian Springs; Peyton Stadler, Fairfield; John Forjan, York Catholic; Caden Boeckel, York Catholic; Nehemiah Stubbs, York Tech; Bishop Banks, York Tech; Eli Weigle, Biglerville.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.