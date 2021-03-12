York-Adams League coaches select 2020-21 boys' basketball all-stars

Dallastown’s Michael Dickson and Red Lion’s Davante Dennis were so good this year the York-Adams League Division I teams couldn’t decide who was better.

The standout seniors split the Y-A D-I Player of the Year honor after each had a special season. Dickson was second in the Y-A League at 23.3 points per game, while Dennis was sixth at 17.6 ppg.

Despite the strong seasons, neither player has his college plans set yet. Dennis has received a pair of NCAA Division I football offers from Central Michigan and Massachusetts. Dickson is set for a string of visits soon, according to Dallastown coach Mike Grassel.

With Red Lion going from a losing record in 2020 to a Y-A League D-I title this season, naturally coach Steve Schmehl was selected as Coach of the Year.

York Suburban senior Aidan Hughley locked up his spot at NCAA D-II Shepherd University in West Virginia before the season started and proved why once the games began. Hughley averaged 15.5 ppg and led the Trojans to a Y-A D-II title, earning him the division’s Player of the Year honor.

Along with fellow senior Alon Gorham and junior Camden Brewer, York Suburban followed up its division title with a trip to the District 3 semifinal, which included an upset road win over previously undefeated Northern York. The successful season ended with first-year coach Mitch Kemp being named Coach of the Year.

The Littlestown duo of senior Jayden Weishaar and Johnathan Forster made it a clean sweep of schools claiming each league’s top player and coach award. Weishaar was named the Y-A D-III Player of the Year, while Forster was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Weishaar was No. 7 in the Y-A League in scoring at 17.5 points per game and led the Thunderbolts to the District 3 title game.

With Littlestown capturing its fourth straight Y-A D-III title and its first trip to the district championship in over 40 years, Forster earned the division’s top coach selection.

Following is a complete list of the Y-A League all-stars.

Division I:

Co-Players of the Year: Michael Dickson, Dallastown and Davante Dennis, Red Lion.

Coach of the Year: Steve Schmehl, Red Lion.

First Team: Nolan Hubbs, Central York; Greg Guidinger, Central York; Connor Jenkins, New Oxford; Karron Mallory, Northeastern.

Second Team: AJ Virata, Red Lion; Evan Watt, Red Lion; Jadon Green, Dallastown; Kaden Hamilton, Northeastern; Antoine Beard, York High.

Honorable Mention: Kai’ryn Brown, Central York; Rashim Lee, York High; Diarmid Stewart, Spring Grove; Braden Carver, New Oxford; John Fenwick, South Western; Shilo Bivins, South Western; Seth Sager, South Western.

Division II:

Player of the Year: Aidan Hughley, York Suburban.

Coach of the Year: Mitch Kemp, York Suburban.

First Team: Jalen Franklin, Susquehannock; Carter Day, Kennard-Dale, Camden Brewer, York Suburban; Ty Nalls, West York; Micah Myers, Eastern York.

Second Team: Alon Gorham, York Suburban; Drew Dressell, Kennard-Dale; Jaden Walker, West York; Austin Bausman, Eastern York; Trenton Ramirez-Keller, Gettysburg.

Honorable Mention: Josh Franklin, Susquehannock; Jacob Smyser, Dover; AJ Williams, West York; Tristan Sawmiller, Eastern York; Mike Hankey, Gettysburg; Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale; Pierce Ragland, Kennard-Dale; Dan Benna, Susquehannock; Michael Staub, Susquehannock.

Division III:

Player of the Year: Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown.

Coach of the Year: Johnathan Forster, Littlestown.

First Team: Luke Forjan, York Catholic; Drew Parker, Biglerville; Jake Bosley, Littlestown; Preston Boeckel, York Catholic; Nik Nordberg, Fairfield.

Second Team: Kyle Garman, Hanover; Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs; Zyaire Myers, Hanover; Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs; Camdyn Keller, Delone Catholic; Rachard Holder, Littlestown.

Honorable Mention: Abdias Hernandez, York Tech; Eric Ball, Fairfield; Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic; Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs; Jacob Shriver, Bermudian Springs; Peyton Stadler, Fairfield; John Forjan, York Catholic; Caden Boeckel, York Catholic; Nehemiah Stubbs, York Tech; Bishop Banks, York Tech; Eli Weigle, Biglerville.

