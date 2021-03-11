Latest Pennsylvania high school boys' basketball state rankings
TRIB HSSN BOYS' BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
Here are the latest top five teams in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week's ranking.
Class 6-A
1. Archbishop Wood (13-0) (12) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (9-1) (12) (2)
3. West Lawn Wilson (19-1) (3) (4)
4. Upper St. Clair (19-1) (7) (5)
5. Reading (21-2) (3) (3)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Imhotep Charter (11-0) (12) (1)
2. Chester (10-1) (1) (3)
3. Archbishop Ryan (8-2) (12) (2)
4. Crestwood (15-1) (2) (5)
5. Chartiers Valley (22-3) (7) (NR)
Out: Northern York (3)
Class 4-A
1. Neumann-Goretti (9-1) (12) (1)
2. Belle Vernon (13-1) (7) (2)
3. Pope John Paul II (14-1) (1) (3)
4. Johnstown (13-1) (6) (4)
5. Hickory (19-3) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Loyalsock Township (21-1) (4) (1)
2. Executive Education Academy Charter (20-4) (11) (3)
3. Lancaster Catholic (18-4) (3) (2)
4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (11-6) (12) (4)
5. South Allegheny (16-4) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-0) (7) (1)
2. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (2)
3. West Shamokin (21-0) (6) (3)
4. Constitution (10-6) (12) (5)
5. Delco Christian (11-4) (1) (NR)
Out: Greenwood (3)
Class 1-A
1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (23-1) (5) (1)
2. North Penn-Liberty (14-2) (4) (3)
3. Bishop Canevin (15-5) (7) (4)
4. Strawberry Mansion (5-2) (12) (NR)
5. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (16-3) (4) (5)
Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3)