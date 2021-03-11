York County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.

Latest Pennsylvania high school boys' basketball state rankings

DON REBEL
The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)
.

TRIB HSSN BOYS' BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

Here are the latest top five teams in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week's ranking.

Class 6-A

1. Archbishop Wood (13-0) (12) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (9-1) (12) (2)

3. West Lawn Wilson (19-1) (3) (4)

4. Upper St. Clair (19-1) (7) (5)

5. Reading (21-2) (3) (3)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Imhotep Charter (11-0) (12) (1)

2. Chester (10-1) (1) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (8-2) (12) (2)

4. Crestwood (15-1) (2) (5)

5. Chartiers Valley (22-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Northern York (3)

Class 4-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (9-1) (12) (1)

2. Belle Vernon (13-1) (7) (2)

3. Pope John Paul II (14-1) (1) (3)

4. Johnstown (13-1) (6) (4)

5. Hickory (19-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Loyalsock Township (21-1) (4) (1)

2. Executive Education Academy Charter (20-4) (11) (3)

3. Lancaster Catholic (18-4) (3) (2)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (11-6) (12) (4)

5. South Allegheny (16-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (2)

3. West Shamokin (21-0) (6) (3)

4. Constitution (10-6) (12) (5)

5. Delco Christian (11-4) (1) (NR)

Out: Greenwood (3)

Class 1-A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (23-1) (5) (1)

2. North Penn-Liberty (14-2) (4) (3)

3. Bishop Canevin (15-5) (7) (4)

4. Strawberry Mansion (5-2) (12) (NR)

5. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (16-3) (4) (5)

Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3)