Littlestown boys' basketball team is 1 win from program's first district title since 1979

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Littlestown Thunderbolts are one win away from earning the second District 3 title in boys' basketball program history.

The No. 4 seed Thunderbolts captured a 50-46 victory at No. 1 seed Wyomissing on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 4-A semifinal contest.

That advances Littlestown (17-3) to the district 4-A championship contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 2 seed Middletown (14-4).

Middletown earned its championship berth with a 51-49 semifinal triumph at home over No. 3 seed Susquehanna Township (12-6).

If it can win Thursday, Littlestown will capture the program's first district title since claiming the 1-A crown in 1979. It would also be Littlestown's second title this season after previously winning the York-Adams League Division III championship.

The Thunderbolts are the only York-Adams League boys' team still alive in the hunt for a district basketball crown.

Wyomissing finished at 12-4.

Littlestown led throughout, leading 9-5 after one quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 42-36 entering the final period.

Jake Bosley had 10 points for Littlestown. Zach Zechman led the Spartans with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Owen Doyle added 10 points for the Spartans.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.