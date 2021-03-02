SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

West York forfeits District 3 boys' basketball playoff game because of COVID-19 issue

ROB ROSE
717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Another York-Adams League team has seen its postseason plans changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West York boys' basketball team has forfeited its District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest vs. Cocalico because of a COVID-19 issue within the West York program.

The forfeit was announced Tuesday on the District 3 Twitter site..

Littlestown vs West York during boys' basketball action at West York Area High School in West Manchester Township, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Littlestown would win the game 66-60. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The No. 12 seed Bulldogs were set to travel to No. 5 seed Cocalico for a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday night before the decision was announced Tuesday afternoon. West York entered at 11-5, while Cocalico was 13-4.

West York's season is now over, while Cocalico advances to the District 3 5-A quarterfinals against the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between No. 13 Palmyra (10-8) and No. 4 Hershey (12-4).

West York had finished tied for second in York-Adams Division II with Kennard-Dale at 9-3.

The cancellation is the second forfeit involving a York-Adams League team since the official District 3 brackets were released on Sunday. 

The York Catholic boys' basketball team advanced to the District 3 3-A semifinals after Brandywine Heights was forced to withdraw from the tournament just five hours after the brackets were revealed. That was because of a COVID-19 issue within the Brandywine program.

York Catholic's Caden Boeckel moves the ball down the court during YAIAA Division III title game action at York Catholic High School in York City, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Littlestown would win the game 57-41. Dawn J. Sagert photo

In Thursday's semifinals, the No. 3 seed Fighting Irish (10-7) will now play the winner of Tuesday's game pitting No. 7 Pequea Valley (3-9) at No. 2 Columbia (14-4).

Under District 3 policy, once the official playoff brackets are released, if a team is forced to withdraw for any reason, the district has ruled that the opposing team will receive a forfeit victory. A new entry or revised brackets are not considered.  

Basketball site change: In another District 3 change involving a Y-A team, the site of Kennard-Dale’s District 3 Class 4-A boys’ basketball quarterfinal has been changed.

Susquehannock vs Kennard-Dale during boys' basketball action at Kennard-Dale High School in Fawn Township, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Kennard-Dale would win the game 50-48. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The sixth-seeded Rams are taking on third-seeded Susquehanna Township. The game had been slated for Susquehanna Township, but will now be played at Central Dauphin East. Tipoff remains 7 p.m. Thursday.

K-D enters at 13-5. Susquehanna Township is 11-5.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.