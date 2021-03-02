West York forfeits District 3 boys' basketball playoff game because of COVID-19 issue

ROB ROSE

Another York-Adams League team has seen its postseason plans changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West York boys' basketball team has forfeited its District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest vs. Cocalico because of a COVID-19 issue within the West York program.

The forfeit was announced Tuesday on the District 3 Twitter site..

The No. 12 seed Bulldogs were set to travel to No. 5 seed Cocalico for a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday night before the decision was announced Tuesday afternoon. West York entered at 11-5, while Cocalico was 13-4.

West York's season is now over, while Cocalico advances to the District 3 5-A quarterfinals against the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between No. 13 Palmyra (10-8) and No. 4 Hershey (12-4).

West York had finished tied for second in York-Adams Division II with Kennard-Dale at 9-3.

The cancellation is the second forfeit involving a York-Adams League team since the official District 3 brackets were released on Sunday.

The York Catholic boys' basketball team advanced to the District 3 3-A semifinals after Brandywine Heights was forced to withdraw from the tournament just five hours after the brackets were revealed. That was because of a COVID-19 issue within the Brandywine program.

In Thursday's semifinals, the No. 3 seed Fighting Irish (10-7) will now play the winner of Tuesday's game pitting No. 7 Pequea Valley (3-9) at No. 2 Columbia (14-4).

Under District 3 policy, once the official playoff brackets are released, if a team is forced to withdraw for any reason, the district has ruled that the opposing team will receive a forfeit victory. A new entry or revised brackets are not considered.

Basketball site change: In another District 3 change involving a Y-A team, the site of Kennard-Dale’s District 3 Class 4-A boys’ basketball quarterfinal has been changed.

The sixth-seeded Rams are taking on third-seeded Susquehanna Township. The game had been slated for Susquehanna Township, but will now be played at Central Dauphin East. Tipoff remains 7 p.m. Thursday.

K-D enters at 13-5. Susquehanna Township is 11-5.

