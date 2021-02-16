TUESDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL: York Suburban wins in OT, takes giant stride toward D-II title

STEVE HEISER

York Suburban cooled off a red-hot West York team on Tuesday night and took a giant stride toward the York-Adams Division II boys' basketball title.

The Trojans dominated the overtime period to capture a 56-47 road triumph to improve to 10-3 overall and 9-0 in D-II. West York, which saw its seven-game winning streak halted, fell to 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the division.

First-place Suburban now leads second-place West York by two games in the loss column. The Trojans have divisional games remaining vs. Dover (0-9), Kennard-Dale (10-4) and Susquehannock (7-6). If Suburban can win two of those games, it will clinch the outright division championship.

The game was tied 44-44 at the end of regulation before Suburban used a 12-3 overtime edge to grab the win.

Camden Brewer (13 points), Avant Sweeney (11 points), Aidan Hughley (11 points) and Alon Gorham (10 points) led a balanced Suburban attack.

Jaden Walker had 14 points for West York, while Ty Nalls added 10 points.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Dallastown 59, Northeastern 52: At Dallastown, Michael Dickson led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 20 points. Teammate Jadon Green knocked in 12 points, while DJ Smith scored 10 points. For the Bobcats, Kaden Hamilton scored 19 points, while Karron Mallory knocked in 14 points. Dallastown improved to 7-4 in the division and 9-6 overall. Dallastown has won five straight. The Bobcats fell to 5-5 in the division and 7-5 overall.

Susquehannock 77, Eastern York 57: At Wrightsville, Jalen Franklin poured in 34 points to lead the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory. Teammate Michael Staub knocked in 15 points. For the Golden Knights, Micah Myers scored 11 points. Susquehannock improved to 5-5 in the division and 7-6 overall.

York High 64, New Oxford 62: At York High, the Bearcats trailed 48-46 entering the final quarter but were able to rally to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Antoine Beard led the Bearcats with 26 points, including three from downtown. For the Colonials, Braden Carver scored 18 points, including three from downtown, while teammate Adam Pascoe knocked in 17 points.

Gettysburg 59, Dover 46: At Gettysburg, Trent Ramirez-Keller led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 22 points, including four from downtown. Teammate Logan Moseley knocked in 10 points. For the Eagles, Tim Brandt and Jakob Smyser each scored 14 points.

Bermudian Springs 69, Biglerville 27: At York Springs, Jaylen Martinez led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 21 points. Teammate Jacob Schriver knocked in 13 points. For the Canners, Drew Parker scored 17 points. Bermudian improved to 9-3 in the division and 10-4 overall.

Delone Catholic 54, York Tech 47: At Spry, Coltyn Keller's 19 points led Delone to the win. Matt Rineman added 10 points for the winners.Tech was led by Abdias Hernandez (13 points), Nehemiah Stubbs (12 points) and Bishop Banks (10 points).

Littlestown 64, Fairfield 43: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts improved to 11-2 with their fifth-straight win. Littlestown leads York-Adams Division III at 9-2. Fairfield fell to 8-5 and 6-5.

South Western 64, Spring Grove 56: At Spring Grove, South Western won for the third time in four outings to improve to 3-5 overall and in York-Adams Division I. Spring Grove fell to 0-13 and 0-10.

York Catholic 61, Hanover 40: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish remained in the thick of the York-Adams Division III race with the win. The Fighting Irish improved to 8-5 overall and ended a three-game losing skid. YC is 8-2 in D-III, a half game behind first-place Littlestown. Hanover is 7-7 and 6-5.

