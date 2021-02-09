TUESDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Lion continues turnaround, moves into tie for first in D-I

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Red Lion continued its standout 2021 boys' basketball season on Tuesday night with a 62-49 victory at York High.

The Lions improved to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in York-Adams Division I. They moved into a tie for first place in the division with Central York, which had its game with New Oxford postponed on Tuesday night.

Despite its gaudy record, every win is pivotal for the Lions in the chase for a District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. The Lions are No. 10 in the latest district 6-A power ratings and only the top 12 teams in the final power ratings will make the playoffs.

It's a marked turnaround for the Lions, who finished 10-12 a season ago. None of the players on the current Red Lion roster have ever enjoyed a winning season.

Davante Dennis poured in 28 points on Tuesday to lead the Lions, while Evan Watt added 21, including five 3-pointers.

Red Lion is at New Oxford on Friday before a showdown with Central on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Red Lion.

Antoine Beard led York High (3-9, 3-6) with 14 points, while Rashim Lee added 10.

The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter before the Lions slowly pulled away.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

South Western 50, Northeastern 43: At Manchester, the Mustangs trailed 33-30 at the end of the third quarter but rallied in the final frame to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. John Fenwick led the Mustangs with 15 points. Also for South Western, Sam Stefano knocked in 14 points, while Reece Stein scored 10 points. For the Bobcats, Kaden Hamilton and Karron Mallory each scored 14 points. South Western improved to 2-4 in the division and overall, while Northeastern falls to 4-4 in the division and 5-4 overall.

Delone Catholic 63, Biglerville 19: At Biglerville, Trenton Kopp led the Squires to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 14 points. Teammate Matt Rineman knocked in 11 points. For the Canners, Drew Parker scored 12 points. Delone improved to 5-5 in the division and 6-7 overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.