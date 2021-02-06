FRIDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Lion, York Suburban pushed hard before earning victories

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Red Lion and York Suburban continued their winning ways in York-Adams League boys' basketball action on Friday night with home victories, but neither triumph came easily.

The Lions needed a strong closing surge to grab a 50-43 victory over winless South Western in a Division I boys' contest.

Suburban, meanwhile, barely held off Eastern York, 47-45, to remain perfect in D-II boys' action.

At Red Lion, the Lions trailed 36-32 after three quarters, but used an 18-7 closing surge to grab the win. Evan Watt (19) and A.J. Virata (14) combined for 33 of Red Lion’s points. South Western was paced by Sam Stefano (14 points) and Reece Stein (11 points). Red Lion is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-I. South Western fell to 0-4 and 0-4. Red Lion is a half game behind Central (7-1) in the D-I standings.

At Suburban, Eastern jumped to an 18-13 first-quarter edge, but the Trojans used a 24-16 edge over the middle two quarters to grab the win. Aidan Hughley and Alon Gorham had 14 points each to lead Suburban, while, Camden Brewer chipped in 11 points. Eastern was paced by 18 points from Austin Bausman. Suburban moved to 8-2 overall and 7-0 in Y-A D-II. Eastern is 1-7 and 1-4.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

New Oxford 68, Gettysburg 66: At New Oxford, Braden Carver’s late 3-pointer carried New Oxford to the victory. Carver finished with 22 points for New Oxford, while Connor Jenkins added 18 points. Dallastown was paced by Michael Dickson (29 points) and Jadon Green (23 points). The Wildcats had erased an 11-point New Oxford lead with less than four minutes left in the game to take the lead, before Carver hit the game-winner. The Colonials improved to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in Y-A D-I. Dallastown is 4-6 and 4-4.

Kennard-Dale 62, Gettysburg 47: At Gettysburg, Koy Swanson poured in 17 points for Kennard-Dale, which improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in Y-A D-II. Gettysburg dropped to 0-10 and 0-5. Drew Dressel added 14 points for the winners, while Carter Day chipped in 11. Trent Ramirez-Keller had 23 points for Gettysburg.

Delone Catholic 67, Hanover 45: At Hanover, the Squires jumped out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Freshman Camdyn Keller led Delone with 18 points, including a 14-for-14 effort at the foul line. Matt Rineman (12) and Coltyn Keller (11) also reached double digits for the Squires. Hanover was paced by Kyle Garman’s 25 points. Delone is 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Y-A D-III. Hanover is 5-4 and 4-2.

Littlestown 58, Biglerville 35: At Littlestown, the home team rolled behind Dante Elliot (12 points), Braden Unger (10 points) and Jayden Weishaar (10 points). Eli Weigle (11 points) and Drew Parker (10 points) paced Biglerville. Littlestown improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Y-A D-III. Biglerville is 2-8 and 0-7.

Fairfield 46, Bermudian Springs 35: At York Springs, the Green Knights rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit by using a 32-11 second-half surge. Eric Ball (18) and Nik Nordberg (13) hit double digits in points for the winners. Jay Martinez had 12 points for Bermudian. Fairfield improved to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in Y-A D-III. Bermudian is 6-4 and 5-3.

Central York 87, Spring Grove 55: At Central, the Panthers rolled to the Y-A D-I win to improve to 8-2 overall and 7-1 in D-I. Spring Grove fell to 0-8 and 0-7. Central has scored at least 78 points in seven of its eight wins.

York High 53, Northeastern 51: At York High, the Bearcats edged the Bobcats in a close Y-A D-I battle. The Bearcats improved to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the division. Two of York's three wins have come vs. Northeatern, each by two points. Northeastern fell to 5-3 and 4-3.

West York 65, Susquehannock 57: At West York, the Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in Y-A D-I. West York is second in the division, behind only Suburban. Susquehannock fell to 5-5 and 3-4.

York Catholic 76, York Tech 65: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish remained in first place in Y-A D-III at 7-1. They improved to 7-2 overall. Tech fell to 0-8 and 0-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.