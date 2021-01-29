Second-half surge sends Red Lion past Dallastown, 48-27

Red Lion beat Dallastown, 48-27.

Red Lion senior Davante Dennis scored 24 points.

Dallastown senior Michael Dickson scored 17 points.

Davante Dennis doesn’t pay attention to how many points he has when he’s on the court.

That job is handled by his mother, Robin, who will gesture toward the scoreboard if Dennis gives her a glance during the game to let her son know he’s doing something special.

During Red Lion’s game vs. Dallastown on Friday, both Dennis and his mother were busy as the Lions’ senior standout nearly scored as many points as the entire visiting Wildcats team in a 48-27 victory.

“I don’t ever notice it until I look to the side and see my mom,” Dennis said. “She will point to the scoreboard and I’ll look over. She’s the point counter in my family, so I’ll look at her and she will let me know.”

Dennis’ first two points came, as they often do, on a powerful slam dunk off a steal. He led his team with 24 points, a number that was common in this contest.

Red Lion entered the fourth quarter up, 24-18, after every player not named Dennis or Dallastown senior guard Michael Dickson struggled to create any offense. The Lions erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter, tying their total from the previous three quarters to close out another York-Adams League Division I win.

Joining Dennis in scoring in the last quarter was Evan Watt, who added nine of his 15 points in the last eight minutes. AJ Virata and Tugg Wellsandt combined for four points after prolific performances against Central York last week, but Dennis was excited by his squad's ability to win despite an off shooting night for many of his teammates.

“As a team, we can play to whatever the defense gives us,” Dennis said. “If they want us to shoot, we’ll shoot it. If they want us to go to the basket, we’ll go to the basket. If they want to slow down, we’ll slow down. If they want to speed it up, we’ll speed it up. It’s a great feeling and I’m just glad that everybody on the team can play (well) in all facets of the game.”

Dickson scored 17 of the Wildcats’ 27 points and played every minute of the game, despite the large deficit for most of the fourth quarter. At halftime, Red Lion led, 16-12, and Dickson had 10 of Dallastown’s points.

“Mike plays hard. Nobody can say any different,” Dallastown head coach Mike Grassel said. “I think if he’s not the best player in the league, he’s up there in the top three. He battled tonight. He’s not going to quit.”

Grassel was disappointed in his team’s second-half performance and said the Wildcats’ rivals just outworked his players.

Although his team is tied with Central York atop the Y-A League D-I standings and on pace to easily surpass any win total during his previous three years, Dennis isn’t satisfied. To reach their goals, the Lions have more work to do and another showdown with the Panthers to prove if they can end the season with the hardware they're after.

“We feel pretty good, but I make sure I don’t let that get to the teams’ head,” Dennis said. “We’re No. 1, but in my four years playing in this league I have seen a lot of weird things happen, so I don’t want to let that get to my teams’ head. We’re No. 1 and we’re rolling right now, but we’re just at that point where we’re not there yet. We still gotta clean up a lot of things to be at the top level to contend for a district championship.”

