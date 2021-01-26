TUESDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL: Northeastern makes statement, hands Central York its 1st loss

STEVE HEISER

The 2021 season didn't start the way the Northeastern boys' basketball team had hoped.

The Bobcats stumbled out of the gate with consecutive losses to Red Lion and York High.

Northastern, however, rebounded strongly, beating Spring Grove and Dallastown to even their record at 2-2- before taking on unbeaten Central York on Tuesday night in Manchester.

That's when the Bobcats really made an early-season statement, dominating the Panthers, 66-45.

Northeastern controlled the game from start to finish, outscoring the Panthers in every quarter.

Tanner Sadowski's 19 points led Northeastern. He got double-digit support from Jackson Burnham (17 points) and Karron Mallory (15 points). The Bobcats are now 3-2 both overall and in the division.

Central, which was coming off a 78-75 victory over Red Lion on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens, fell to 4-1 both overall and in the division. Central is now tied for first place in the division at 4-1.

Freshman Greg Guidinger scored 13 points to lead Central, while Jacobi Baker added 10. Central's senior leader, Nolan Hubbs, did not play.

The Bobcats held the Panthers 40 points under their season average (85 points) entering Tuesday night.

Things don't get any easier for the Panthers. They are scheduled to travel to Reading on Wednesday night. Reading is 7-0.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Catholic 80, Delone Catholic 75 (OT): At York Catholic, the Irish pulled out the York-Adams Division III victory in extra time by outscoring the visitors 10-5. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 22 points. Also for YC, Preston Boeckel knocked in 21 points, including four from downtown, while Caden Boeckel knocked in 18, including a 7-for-8 effort from the charity stripe. For the Squires, freshman Camdyn Keller led Delone with 13 points. Teammate Trenton Kopp had 12 points. Ryan Wildasin, Matt Rineman and Coltyn Keller added 10 points each for Delone. York Catholic improved to 5-1 in the division and overall. York Catholic led 38-25 at halftime, only to see Delone use a 45-32 second-half surge to force overtime.

Dallastown 64, York High 50: At Dallastown, Michael Dickson led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 31 points, including a 6-for-7 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Jadon Green knocked in 11 points. For the Bearcats, Jaquez Simmons knocked in 17 points, including five from downtown. Also for York, Antoine Beard scored 11 points, while Kylee Davenport knocked in 10 points. Dallastown improved to 3-1 in the division and 3-2 overall.

Fairfield 46, Hanover 39: At Fairfield, Nik Nordberg led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 24 points, including a 10-for-11 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Peyton Stadler scored 10 points. For the Nighthawks, Kyle Garman scored 14 points. Fairfield improved to 3-2 in the division and 4-2 overall. Hanover fell to 3-1 in the division and 3-2 overall.

Biglerville 57, York Country Day 35: At York Country Day, Ben Wicker scored 19 points to lead the Canners to the nonleague victory. Teammate Drew Parker knocked in 14 points. For the Greyhounds, Joe Tamsey scored 13 points, while Evan Haglin scored 10 points.

Susquehannock 78, Dover 46: At Glen Rock, the Warriors dominated the Eagles to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in York-Adams Division II.

David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.