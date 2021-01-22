Central York beats Red Lion in battle of undefeated teams, 78-75

As Central York walked into the locker room at halftime, the Panthers found themselves in an unfamiliar position — losing.

Central York sprinted past its first three opponents while it averaged nearly 90 points per game, but Friday night against Red Lion was much different. The Lions led 35-30 at the break and forced the Panthers to truly play all four quarters of a game for the first time this season.

“We were a little upset and shocked by it, but coach came back in the locker room and told us, ‘It feels like we’re down 100, but we’re down (by) five,’” Central York senior Nolan Hubbs said. “We went back out there, punched them in the mouth and just played our game.”

Central York coach Jeff Hoke said his goal was for the Panthers to erase the deficit and have the game tied by the middle of the third quarter. His team answered that challenge and went on a 10-0 run to grab the lead and eventually hold on for a 78-75 win.

“I knew we would hit (adversity) at some point. I didn’t want to hit it this early, but it was hit and we learned a lesson,” Hoke said.

Hoke said not only his players were taught by this tough victory, but himself as well. He gave himself a C grade postgame and his players an A. With limited practice time for the Panthers during the preseason the team hasn’t spent much time working on late-game situations and it showed against Red Lion.

The Panthers hit all 10 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but struggled to inbound the ball and decide whether to continue their fast-paced offense which led to the 3-0 start or slow the game down and work the clock.

With 48 seconds left in the game, Central York led by eight. After a turnover, Red Lion senior AJ Virata drilled a clutch 3-pointer for three of his 22 points. The Panthers eventually inbounded the ball after a timeout and Hubbs dribbled the final second off the clock for the win.

Hubbs scored 14 points while he ran the Panthers’ offense, but had to deal with foul trouble in the first half. He sat out most of the second quarter in which Central York scored only 10 points and lost its early lead.

Red Lion did a good job of denying Central York a path to easy, quick shots by getting back on defense. The Lions also benefited from a strong game from Virata, who handled the Panthers’ press and found teammates like junior Tugg Wellsandt, who had 17 points with five 3-pointers and kept his team in the game while their standout player battled foul trouble.

“They are an outstanding scoring team,” Hoke said. “I knew they were a very good defensive team, but they are a good scoring team (too).”

Davante Dennis had 16 points in the first half for Red Lion, but picked up his fourth foul midway through the fourth quarter. When he exited the game, Central York went on a 10-0 run to take the lead and didn’t look back. Dennis finished with 23 points.

Leading the Panthers’ third-quarter surge was Kai’Ryn Brown. The senior scorer picked up eight of his team-high 23 points, including a buzzer-beating shot off a rebound. Junior Jacobi Baker hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as part of a 20-point performance and freshman Greg Guidinger closed out the win with four clutch free throws and finished with 12 points.

It took four games, but the Panthers faced their first test and passed it. Hubbs and Brown are used to battling out games in the final minutes for York-Adams Division I wins, but the younger players like Baker and Guidinger, who have stepped up with seniors Judah Tomb and Taylor Wright-Rawls out with injury, are learning what it takes to win as they go.

Although it may have seemed like the world was ending at halftime as the Panthers found themselves losing, Hubbs believes it will only make them better as the season goes on.

“This year we knew we were going to have some close games. I mean, you can’t roll over every team, so it feels good to get out with the win, but it’s good for our team to have to fight until the last second because that will teach us a lot going forward,” Hubbs said.

