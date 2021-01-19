TUESDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL: High-flying Central York continues to pile up points

ROB ROSE

Central York beat York High in boys' basketball on Tuesday night, 87-44.

The Panthers improved to 3-0 overall, scoring more than 80 points in each of the wins.

York High fell to 1-4 overall with the loss.

A disappointing sensation of déjà vu washed over the limited number of York High fans in the Bearcats' gym on Tuesday night.

Just 75 days prior, the Bearcats’ faithful watched Central York run up and down the football field en route to a 48-21 victory in the District 3 Class 6-A title game. The next meeting between the rivals on the basketball court was much the same.

The Panthers cruised to an 87-44 victory over the Bearcats and a 3-0 start to the season, with four players scoring in double digits.

Senior Kai’ryn Brown, who had 17 points, is the lone Panther who was active in both victories over the Bearcats. Much like the football season, the Central York boys' basketball team had limited practice time and a new head coach, but the Panthers haven’t struggled at the season’s start like teams are prone to do.

“There’s a lot of talent in our 2021 class,” Brown said. “We always knew that. Growing up, we knew our class was deep. Luckily, we had two new coaches that came into our system and we all came together.”

Hoke wants fast pace: New Central York head coach Jeff Hoke has taken the speed the Panthers’ played with on the football field under Gerry Yonchiuk to the next level. He let the players who are members of both teams know the basketball squad’s pace of play was going to be more intense.

“I told them, ‘You think you played fast on the football field?’” Hoke joked postgame.

Inspired by the 1989-90 Loyola Marymount team that averaged 122 points per game, Hoke wants the Panthers to shoot the ball within eight seconds of receiving it. Through three games, Central York is falling just shy of Hoke’s lofty scoring goals, but is doing so without a trio of key players from a year ago.

Seniors Taylor Wright-Rawls and Judah Tomb and junior Beau Pribula are yet to play this season. Hoke expects Tomb and Wright-Rawls will return within the next two weeks and provide even more talent to a team that has easily defeated each opponent and has scored at least 86 points in each game.

Younger players stepping up: In their place, several younger players have stepped up.

Freshman Greg Guidinger led the Panthers with 19 points and was a force in the paint, grabbing several offensive rebounds and blocking shots. Junior Jacobi Baker added 14 points with four 3-pointers and senior guard Nolan Hubbs is responsible for handling the fast-paced offense. Hubbs added 12 points, but his impact goes behind the final stats with the hustle plays he makes all over the court.

York High cut the Central York lead to five points with two minutes left in the first quarter, but the Panthers went on a 9-0 run to close out the final minutes and extended their lead. The Panthers’ pace and ability to shoot 3-pointers was too much for the Bearcats, and by halftime it was a 23-point deficit.

Saumir DeShields led York High with 14 and Kelvin Matthews added 10 for the Bearcats.

Central York finished with 10 3-pointers and was on pace to reach Hoke’s 100-point goal with three 25-point quarters until both teams pulled their starters to close out the game.

"The sky's the limit:" With a trio of huge victories to begin the year and a pair of NCAA Division I athletes slated to return in the coming weeks, Hoke’s hope is that the successful season the school saw in the fall is a preview of what’s to come on the court.

“I’m excited,” Hoke said. “Once we get all the pieces and parts together, I think the sky’s the limit.”

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion 65, New Oxford 37: At Red Lion, Evan Watt led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I home victory by scoring 19 points, including three from behind the arc. Also for Red Lion, Davante Dennis knocked in 14 points, while Masen Urey scored 12 points. Red Lion improved to 3-0 in the division and 6-0 overall.

York Suburban 73, Gettysburg 37: At Gettysburg, the Trojans received 20 points apiece from Aidan Hughley and Alon Gorham to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Teammate Isaiah Pineda knocked in 10 points. For the Warriors, Michael Hankey scored 14 points, while Trent Ramirez-Keller scored 10 points. The Trojans shot 15 for 18 from the charity stripe. Suburban improved to 3-0 in the division and 4-0 overall.

Kennard-Dale 67, Eastern York 58 (OT): At Wrightsville, the Rams used a 12-3 overtime advantage to grab the win. Carter Day had 24 points and seven rebounds for K-D. Drew Dressel added 17 points for the winners, while Pierce Ragland chipped in 11. Eastern's Micah Myers collected 26 points and 18 rebounds. Austin Bausman added 11 points for the Golden Knights. The Rams improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division II.

Fairfield 55, Biglerville 40: At Fairfield, Eric Ball and Peyton Stadler each had 16 points to pace the Green Knights. Nik Nordberg added 11. Drew Parker had 17 points for Biglerville

