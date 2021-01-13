WEDNESDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL: York High rallies for overtime triumph vs. Northeastern

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It wasn't easy, but the York High boys' basketball team is no longer winless on the 2021 season.

The Bearcats trailed 30-23 Wednesday night after a sluggish first half, but used a 25-18 second-half edge to force overtime.

In OT, York outscored the Bobcats, 9-7, to capture a 57-55 victory to improve to 1-2 on the season. Northeastern fell to 0-2 overall.

York High had opened the season with nonleague losses to Reading and Conestoga Valley.

It was the York-Adams League Division I opener for the Bearcats, while Northeastern dropped to 0-2 in the division.

Jacquez Simmons poured in 19 points to lead York High. He was the only Bearcat in double digits.

Manny Capo paced Northeastern with 13 points, while Karon Mallory added 11 points and Jackson Burnham chipped in 10 points for the losers.

York High travels to unbeaten Red Lion (3-0) on Friday night in another D-I battle.

Northeastern has a week off before traveling to Spring Grove next Wednesday in a D-I contest.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 68, Eastern York 57: At Wrightsville, Camden Brewer's 19 points led Suburban to the Y-A D-II triumph. Aidan Hughley added 17 points for the Trojans, while Alon Gorham scored 14 points. Eastern York's Tristan Sawmiller pumped in 22 points to lead all scorers, while Austin Bausman added 18 for the Golden Knights and Micah Myers added 10. Suburban improved to 2-0.

York Catholic 62, York Tech 46: At Spry, the Irish held just a one-point lead at the half (28-27), but outscored the Spartans 34-19 in the second half to secure the Y-A D-III victory. Individually for the Irish (2-0), Luke Forjan scored 29 points. As a team, the Irish shot 23 for 29 from the charity stripe. Teammate Preston Boeckel knocked in 17 points. For the Spartans, Jamar Johnson scored 14 points, including three from behind the arc, while Judah Gentry scored 12 points.

West York 62, Susquehannock 59: At Glen Rock, the Bulldogs led 48-39 after three quarters and hung on for the Y-A D-II victory. Individually for the Bulldogs, AJ Williams and Ty Nalls each scored 18 points. Williams also went 8 for 9 from the charity stripe. For the Warriors, Jalen Franklin scored 22 points. Susquehannock fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the division. West York is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in D-II.

Central York 88, Spring Grove 57: At Spring Grove, the Jeff Hoke era at Central York got off to an impressive and high-scoring start. The contest marked the Panthers' first game of the season. Central is the defending Y-A league champion. Hoke is taking over the Panthers from Kevin Schieler, who resigned after last year's championship season. Spring Grove fell to 0-2 both overall and in the division.

Littlestown 66, Biglerville 29: At Biglerville, Jayden Weishaar scored 18 points to lead Littlestown, which improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Y-A D-III. Biglerville fell to 0-2 both overall and in the division. Braden Unger added 12 points for Littlestown. Drew Parker's 14 points paced Biglerville.

Bermudian Springs 43, Fairfield 35: At Fairfield, the Eagles won a Y-A D-III defensive struggle to improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the division. Fairfield fell to 1-1 overall and in the division.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.