Jayden Weishaar leads Littlestown past West York with career-high 38 points

It had been 319 days since Jayden Weishaar got to put on his Littlestown jersey and it appeared he was trying to score a point for each day he went without a game against West York.

The Thunderbolts’ senior standout tied his career high with 38 points in a season-opening 66-60 victory at West York on Friday in a game that marked the first York-Adams League basketball game since the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

“It felt amazing,” Weishaar said. “(The) last year has been so long, it feels like it’s been forever. It’s great to be back.”

Weishaar admitted that when this season also appeared to be in jeopardy after the mandated three-week pause from late December through Monday, he was concerned about being able to play his final hoops season and it stressed him out.

He kept busy during the break by finding any open gym or court he could find, which impressed his coach, Jonathan Forster, and was evident as he played nearly every minute and had the energy to score 15 fourth-quarter points to close out the victory while wearing a mask.

“I can’t be more proud of that kid,” Forster said. “He has busted his butt this offseason. This is the most time I have seen him spend in the weight room and the gym. He is finding any private gym that he can workout in (or) going down to the local park and shooting by himself. He’s been unbelievable this offseason and obviously it showed tonight. He was fantastic tonight.”

Littlestown controlled the game early on and came out of the halftime break with a 7-point lead. Weishaar had a solid first half with 15 points, but it was a pair of shots he hit in the third quarter that unlocked his dominant finish to the contest.

The Bulldogs started the second half with an 8-0 run to go ahead for the first time. Littlestown responded and the teams spent the quarter trading the lead.

After West York pulled ahead, Weishaar delivered back-to-back Stephen Curry-length 3-pointers to give the Bolts a 5-point advantage and some breathing room.

“When I hit those two, I knew I had to keep pushing and getting my shots,” Weishaar said.

In the fourth, he added another shot from beyond the arc and closed out the win at the foul line, tying his career high of 38 points he set last season vs. York Tech.

Weishaar wasn’t alone in leading Littlestown to the win, although only three of his teammates recorded a point during the game. Senior Rachard Holder added 21 points including a trio of 3-pointers.

West York junior Jaden Walker led his team with 16 points and senior Ty Nalls chipped in 12 for the Bulldogs. Walker kept the Bulldogs close in the second half with three of his four 3-pointers coming after halftime, but Weishaar’s heroics were too much to overcome late.

Weishaar was just happy to be back on the court again, but starting the season off with a career-high performance made the season-opener even sweeter and he isn’t expecting this to be his last big scoring performance of the season as he attempts to chase down former Littlestown basketball star Logan Collins’ all-time scoring record.

“It’s amazing just knowing I played a really good game in the first game,” Weishaar said. “More to come.”

