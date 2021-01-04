York Suburban sophomore standout Savon Sutton transfers to top-10 powerhouse program

ROB ROSE

With the season set to start Friday night, the York-Adams League has lost a player who was expected to be one the area's top returning performers.

Savon Sutton announced Saturday that he has transferred from York Suburban to Legacy Early College High School, a charter school in Greenville, South Carolina.

"First off I would like to say Happy New Year to everyone and their loved ones," Sutton wrote on Instagram. "Next I’d like to thank my family, mostly my father for sculpting me into the man I have become. Let’s not forget about my friends and coaches from the past and present. Lastly, I want to thank my York Suburban family for taking care of me and letting me be (a part) of the historical 2019/2020 season. I would like to announce that I am moving on to Legacy Early College to chase my dreams on and off the court and to take bigger steps to prepare myself for the next level of the game of basketball. And finally thank you York for raising (me). 717 will always be home! #onceatrojanalwaysatrojanea #golions."

LEC is ranked No. 9 nationally among high schools by MaxPreps and is 8-1 this season. The Lions' roster features four players who have committed to or earned scholarships from NCAA Division I Power Five schools.

Senior Bryce McGowens is ranked No. 22 by ESPN and is signed with Nebraska. Fellow seniors Ike Cornish (Maryland) and Jacobi Wright (South Carolina) have also picked their future programs, while junior Perry Smith holds offers from several big-time programs, including Alabama, Louisiana State and Marquette.

Sutton currently holds four NCAA D-I offers from Howard, Morgan State, Towson and Bryant. Sutton's first offer came from Morgan State in April after a breakout freshman season. Towson is the alma mater of Sutton's father, Sam, who starred at York High.

Savon Sutton, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 170-pound guard, averaged 10.3 points per game as a freshman, while making 84% of his free throws and hitting 46 3-pointers. He helped the Trojans to a 21-8 season in 2019-2020, including a state playoff berth.

Trojans will still likely be strong: Without Sutton, the Trojans will lean on a trio of talented returning players. Senior Aidan Hughley is a candidate to win Y-A D-II Player of the Year and was a Y-A D-II first-team all-star last season.

Senior guard Alon Gorham and junior guard Camden Brewer will also play key roles in the backcourt without Sutton. Even without Sutton, the Trojans project to be a top team in the league this season.

Suburban will be led by a first-year coach in 2021 — Mitch Kemp, who is taking over for veteran coach Tom Triggs. Kemp is a former Trojans standout who scored more than 1,300 points in his Suburban career.

Sutton is latest standout to leave Y-A League: Sutton isn't the only elite talent to leave the Y-A League recently. He joins former Gettysburg standout Quadir Copeland and former New Oxford player Tommy Haugh to leave the league before to the start of this year.

York-Adams star Quadir Copeland announces transfer from Gettysburg to Jersey prep school

Copeland, who holds offers from Syracuse, Maryland and Miami among other schools, left from a prep school in New Jersey that produced former NBA first-round pick Dion Waiters.

Haugh left the Colonials for a prep school in Pennsylvania in hopes to add schools to the list of programs after him that includes NCAA D-I Mount St. Mary's University.

Before the exit of Sutton, Copeland and Haugh, former Susquehannock standout Jarace Walker transferred to IMG Academy before starting his high school career to prepare for a future that appears destined for the NBA.

Walker is currently ranked No. 9 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class by ESPN and holds offers from a long list of schools, including North Carolina, Syracuse and Michigan.

