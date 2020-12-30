With workouts to resume Monday, here are top returning York-Adams boys' basketball players

ROB ROSE

High school basketball practices can resume on Monday.

The earliest that any York-Adams teams will play games is Friday, Jan. 8.

York-Adams players will be required to wear masks while competing in game action.

It's official.

High school basketball practices in Pennsylvania can resume on Jan. 4.

Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the three-week pause on winter sports workouts in the state will be lifted on Monday, as scheduled. The pause was initiated in response to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Since the PIAA is requiring that teams have at least four practices before starting games, the earliest that any York-Adams program can actually play a game is Friday, Jan. 8. That is assuming those programs will have had 10 total practices overall this winter by that date.

Once the games resume, the action will look much different. Masks will be required during York-Adams League game action, unless a player gets a medical exemption. Crowds will also be much smaller. The Y-A League is limiting fan attendance to just home fans, and attendance will be severely limited to meet state restrictions.

While Pennsylvania high school winter sports are on pause, what are other states doing?

So, now that that the local hoops season appears finally set to begin, it's time to take a look at some of the top returning talent in the Y-A League.

Red Lion senior Davante Dennis: Dennis holds a pair of NCAA Division I football offers, but is going to play his senior hoops season and then decide which sport he will play in college.

Dennis was fifth in the Y-A League in scoring last season at 17.2 points per game.

The 6-foot, 6-inch senior is a force on both sides of the ball, with the ability to throw down dunks on one end of the court and spike down a shot attempt on the other.

Central York seniors Nolan Hubbs, Taylor Wright-Rawls, Judah Tomb and Kairiyn Brown: The Panthers lose a pair of all-star talents to graduation in Evan Eisenhart and Gabe Guidinger, but return a number of key players from a team that reached the state playoffs last year.

Hubbs is committed to join York College after his final Panthers season and was a Y-A D-I second team all-star last year.

Wright-Rawls and Tomb showed their athleticism on the gridiron this season and are headed to play college football after one final hoops campaign. Brown, also a member of the football team, will take on a bigger role this season as a scorer with Eisenhart’s starting spot open. He delivered a clutch 3-pointer in Central York’s epic comeback win over Northeastern last year.

Dallastown seniors Michael Dickson and Jadon Green: The Wildcats lose their top scorer from a season ago in Kobe Green to graduation, but return a pair of players that can generate plenty of offense themselves.

Dickson can create scoring chances for himself or his teammates easily. The 5-10 guard was a Y-A D-I first team all-star a year ago and averaged 13.2 ppg. Jadon Green’s elite athleticism is obvious watching the Wildcats play and the 6-3 wing comes off an 8.7 ppg campaign and is good for at least one highlight-reel dunk per contest.

Kennard-Dale senior Carter Day: The 5-9 guard may be undersized, but proved last season he can play with anybody.

Day led the Y-A League in scoring at 23.4 ppg and was a Y-A D-II first-team all-star.

The Rams' standout guard has started to take socially distanced visits to NCAA D-III schools as he looks for a program at the next level after a breakout junior season.

New Oxford senior Connor Jenkins: This season is going to be quite different for Jenkins.

One year ago, Jenkins was running an offense that featured senior standouts Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long and sophomore Tommy Haugh, along with a trio of talented seniors in reserve roles. Now, Jenkins is the lone returning starter for the Colonials and the focus of the entire offense.

Janneh and Long graduated, along with three other teammates, and Haugh decided to transfer to a prep school after a breakout season. Jenkins will need to increase his 12.6 ppg average and follow up on his Y-A D-II second-team all-star campaign with another big year to keep the Colonials competitive.

York Suburban senior Aidan Hughley, sophomore Savon Sutton and junior Camden Brewer: The young Trojans surprised some teams last season en route to a state playoff appearance, but that won’t be the case this year.

Hughley comes off a solid season where he averaged 17 ppg and will be a Y-A D-II Player of the Year candidate in 2021.

Sutton and Brewer will handle running Suburban’s offense and should be a difficult duo to shut down. Sutton averaged 10.3 ppg as a freshman and already holds a pair of NCAA D-I offers. Brewer comes off a Y-A D-II second-team all-star season where he averaged 12 ppg.

York High seniors Rashim Lee and Antoine Beard: The Bearcats earned a District 3 playoff win over the Trojans in 2020, but will be without top scorer Cameron Gallon, who led the team in scoring as a senior.

Beard will be asked to improve on the 10 ppg he averaged last year during a Y-A D-I honorable-mention season.

Lee was named the Bearcats’ Most Improved Player in 2020 and at 6-3 has the athleticism to score around the basket and play strong defense.

Susquehannock junior Jalen Franklin: As a sophomore, Franklin proved to be one of the top scorers in the area.

He was fourth in the Y-A League in scoring at 18.7 ppg and is likely to up that number to 20 points in 2021.

Littlestown senior Jayden Weishaar: The 6-foot senior finished as the sixth-highest scorer in the Y-A League last season at 17 ppg.

He will look to improve upon his Y-A D-III Player of the Year campaign and get Littlestown to the playoffs in 2021.

