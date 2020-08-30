New Oxford High basketball standout Thomas Haugh to transfer to prep school

ROB ROSE

Thomas Haugh will transfer to the Perkiomen School.

Haugh has one NCAA D-I offer from Mount St. Mary's.

Perkiomen currently has five alumni playing NCAA D-I basketball.

Thomas Haugh wasn't looking to leave New Oxford High School, but his plans changed quickly this summer.

Haugh, a rising junior, started getting recruited by the Perkiomen School, a preparatory boarding school in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, about a month ago. Haugh and his family toured the campus, and after a few weeks of discussions, decided it was the best move for him athletically and academically.

“It was a little difficult with everyone trying to decide what was best for my future, but when we looked at not just the athletics, but the academics they offered, we decided it would be best if I went there,” Haugh said. "Me and my family talked about it because I love New Oxford and it’s hard to move away, but we think it’s the best option.”

Perkiomen currently has five alumni playing NCAA Division I men's basketball. Of those graduates, four attend elite academic schools (Princeton, Columbia, Villanova and Boston University). That academic background, and the ability to improve as a player, were major factors in Haugh's decision.

Haugh holds one scholarship offer from an NCAA Division I program from Mount St. Mary's in nearby Emmitsburg, Maryland. As a sophomore for New Oxford, Haugh averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Growing his body and his game: Haugh has the ability play above the rim and dunk the ball. He can also step outside and shoot a 3-pointer or block an opponent's shot. With a long and lean frame, Haugh still has room to grow his game and his body.

The former Colonials' standout said he has grown an inch since hoops season ended and now stands at 6-feet, 8-inches. He added that during the quarantine period he has been regularly lifting weights and increased his calorie intake to 4,000 to 5,000 per day and now weighs 190 pounds, up 10-15 pounds.

Part of that major caloric increase for Haugh is a pair of protein shakes each morning and night. Haugh likes chocolate protein powder with whole milk, a scoop of peanut butter, some ice and sometimes a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Haugh's desire to get bigger for the upcoming season should help him prepare to compete against bigger players at Perkiomen. At 6-8, Haugh would be alone in the York-Adams League at that height, but to be ready to compete at the NCAA D-I level, he knows that he needs to play against athletes with the same athletic ambitions he has.

“That’s the other reason I went there — to get myself prepared by playing against other guys getting ready to play in college,” Haugh said. “I feel like it’s how AAU helped me a lot, because in AAU you play against other 6-8 and 6-9 guys. It’s just going to help make me be a better basketball player.”

Haugh is the second Y-A League hoops standout to transfer to a prep school recently. Former Gettysburg High guard Quadir Copeland will play at a prep school in New Jersey and reclassified to Haugh's 2022 class. Haugh said he plans to stay in the 2022 class, but he could potentially reclassify.

In addition to growing his body and his game at Perkiomen, Haugh believes moving to the boarding school will help him mature and prepare for college life. He will have to learn how to take care of himself and anxiously awaits doing his own laundry for the first time this fall, among other chores.

“I’m a little nervous, but hopefully it will grow me as a person too,” Haugh said. “It will get me really prepared to go to college where that’s the lifestyle there too.”

Leaving New Oxford wasn't easy: While Haugh is excited for the opportunity to compete against other elite college prospects and boost his recruiting profile, leaving New Oxford was not easy for him. New Oxford comes off a memorable season when it reached the state playoffs and Haugh and rising senior Connor Jenkins were set to be the team's focal points next season.

Instead, Jenkins will be the lone starter returning for the Colonials and although his friends and teammates were happy for him and understood his choice, Haugh will miss the chance to see what New Oxford could do.

“It was really difficult,” Haugh said. “This season would have been awesome. Coach Nate (Myers) is one of my favorite coaches ever. It was tough.”

Additionally, Haugh cited the uncertainty of the PIAA having a winter sports season as a reason why transferring to the prep school was the best choice. Perkiomen is a member of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association and is not subject to the rulings of the PIAA.

Although it was a tough choice to leave New Oxford, Haugh is excited to get started at Perkiomen. To become a better student, athlete and person Haugh believes he made the right choice. With his potential to grow on the court, his list of NCAA D-I offers is likely to grow, too.

“I hope I just get some more offers and keep growing as a person and a basketball player here,” Haugh said.

